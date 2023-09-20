Author Michael Wolff is no stranger to the wild, wacky and worrying world of Donald Trump and associates, including Fox News chair Rupert Murdoch. In his upcoming book “The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty,” the author reveals that the media mogul is no fan of the former president, describing him “as passionate in his Trump revulsion as any helpless liberal.”

Wolff also paints a picture of a news organization that hedged its bets on the wrong guy, according to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book. The author was with Murdoch, his soon-to-be ex-wife Jerry Hall, and friends in the winter of 2022 when the topic of Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox News came up.

In March 2021, the voting systems company filed a $1.6 billion claim against the news outlet accusing Fox of repeatedly elevating false claims that Dominion had changed votes in the 2020 election. At the meeting Wolff describes, Murdoch was worried that the lawsuit “could cost us fifty million dollars.”

Ultimately, Murdoch’s fears were woefully naive. Fox settled the lawsuit for a whopping $787.5 million, a far cry from the measly $50 million that initially troubled Murdoch so.

This isn’t even the only Trump-inspired lawsuit that Fox faces. The news organization was also hit with a $2.7 billion lawsuit from Smartmatic, another voting systems company, in February 2021 that accused the network of systematically executing a “disinformation campaign” about how the company operated during the 2020 election.

Wolff also writes that Murdoch has claimed Trump will lose the GOP nomination to Ron DeSantis once the Florida governor nabs “the evangelical vote in Iowa” because “it was going to come out about the abortions Trump had paid for.”

Thus far, it seems Murdoch is 0 for 2.

The post Rupert Murdoch Is ‘Passionate in His Trump Revulsion,’ Michael Wolff Writes in New Book appeared first on TheWrap.