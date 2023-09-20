Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump, pictured in June 2016 - Carlo Allegri/REUTERS

Rupert Murdoch often wishes Donald Trump was dead during “frothing at the mouth” rants about the former US president, according to a new biography.

The media tycoon’s television channel Fox News backed the Republican as he won the White House in 2016. But Mr Murdoch, 92, is now vehemently opposed to the possibility of a second Trump presidency.

Mr Murdoch has become a fierce critic of the 77-year-old, who is the overwhelming favourite to face Joe Biden, 80, in the next presidential election.

Mr Trump’s death has become a recurrent subject in the Australian billionaire’s rants, according to new book The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty by the journalist Michael Wolff.

Mr Wolff has written three books about Mr Trump, including Fire and Fury, and one previous title about Mr Murdoch, who he claims personally endorsed the decision by Fox News to call the state of Arizona for Joe Biden in 2020.

‘Churning stew of rage and recrimination’

Mr Trump falsely alleged there was voter fraud in 2020 and that the election was stolen. The claims culminated in the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol.

“Of all Trump’s implacable enemies, Murdoch had become a frothing-at-the-mouth one,” Mr Wolff said in the book, which will be published in the US next Tuesday.

“His relatively calm demeanor from the early Trump presidency where, with a sigh, he could dismiss him merely as a ‘f---ing idiot’ had now become a churning stew of rage and recrimination.

“Trump’s death became a Murdoch theme: ‘We would all be better off…’ ‘This would all be solved if…’ ‘How could he still be alive, how could he?’ ‘Have you seen him? Have you seen what he looks like? What he eats?’”

Mr Wolff writes that, after Mr Trump left office, Mr Murdoch had “convinced himself” the former president was finally vulnerable and that his hold on his Republican base had weakened.

Instead, and despite facing 91 criminal charges, Mr Trump, who insists he is exceptionally fit, has a huge lead in polling for the Republican nomination in 2024.

