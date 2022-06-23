Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall reportedly to divorce

·2 min read
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall at their London wedding in 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall at their London wedding in 2016

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, US media report.

The divorce would be a fourth for Mr Murdoch, 91. Ms Hall, 65, was previously long-term partner to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Representatives for Mr Murdoch and Ms Hall, who wed at a church in central London in 2016, are yet to comment.

Their split comes as a surprise to those close to the family, according to the New York Times.

That newspaper and the Washington Post cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the separation.

Mr Murdoch - whose News Corporation empire controls major outlets including Fox News and the Wall Street Journal in the US, and The Sun and The Times in the UK - was previously said to have been devoting more time to his new wife.

At the time of his marriage, the billionaire announced on Twitter that he was "the luckiest AND happiest man in world", and that he would stop posting on the platform.

In 2018, his elder son Lachlan was named as his successor as chief executive of Fox Corp. Mr Murdoch also sold most of 21st Century Fox to the Walt Disney Company.

The couple had also been spotted together in public on several occasions.

Last year, Ms Hall was seen "doting on" her partner at his 90th birthday party, according to the New York Times.

The Texan model-turned-actress was previously in a long-term relationship with Mr Jagger, with whom she had four children. The pair tied the knot in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, in 1990. The marriage was annulled less than a decade later in London's High Court of Justice, which ruled that the marriage had never been legal under British or Indonesian law.

Mr Murdoch was previously married to Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker, from 1956 to 1967; Scottish-born journalist Anna Mann, from 1967 to 1999; and Chinese-born entrepreneur Wendi Deng, from 1999 to 2014.

Across their marriages, the pair have 10 children.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lawyer leaving 1/6 panel amid talk of Missouri Senate run

    An attorney working as a senior investigator for the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will leave the post amid calls urging him to run for a Missouri U.S. Senate seat as an independent. John F. Wood's resignation is effective Friday. The resignation was confirmed Wednesday by Steve Crim, a political consultant working with the group formed to back Wood as a Senate candidate, johnwoodformo.org. Crim said Wood has not declared a Senate run, but is exploring the possibilit

  • Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55

    Tony Siragusa, the charismatic defensive tackle who helped lead a stout Baltimore defense to a Super Bowl title, has died. He was 55. Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the death Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately available. “This is a really sad day,” he said. “Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones.” Siragusa, known as “the Goose,” played seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimor

  • Ariz. Speaker Rusty Bowers blocked Jan. 6 scheme to avoid being 'a winner by cheating'

    Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers — a longtime Republican who voted for Trump and has said he would again — explained to the House committee investigating Jan. 6 why he refused requests from Trump and his allies to help overturn the 2020 election.

  • Fox News parent must face defamation lawsuit over election coverage

    A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected a motion by the parent of Fox News Network to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Inc's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over the network's 2020 presidential election coverage. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who last December said Dominion could sue Fox News Network, said the voting machine company can also sue Fox Corp on a theory it was directly liable for statements on the network. Fox Corp did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Disinformation, foreign interference threatening Canada's electoral system, elections watchdog warns

    Disinformation and foreign interference are two of the biggest threats facing Canada's electoral system and it will take everyone working together to counter them, says Canada's chief election watchdog. Speaking in an interview with CBC News to mark the end of his 10-year term as Commissioner of Canada Elections, Yves Côté said online disinformation is one of the biggest challenges he's had to face and noted that it can be difficult to be optimistic about the future. "I think there are all kinds

  • Rolling Stones to Celebrate 60th Anniversary With Docuseries ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

    Each episode will offer an intimate, individual portrait of one of the band's core four — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood

  • Forest Service grazing decision irks environmental group

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has approved a new rule waiving fees for unauthorized grazing under some circumstances in a move blasted by an environmental group that says the agency is codifying lax enforcement. The Forest Service issued the decision this month following a 2016 Government Accountability Office report that found the agency couldn’t identify how much unauthorized grazing was occurring because it often handled cases informally with no documentation. The agency issues

  • A woman was rescued from a hostage situation after sending a note begging for help to a restaurant through Grubhub

    The note on the order asked the New York restaurant staff to "please call the police" and "please don't make it obvious."

  • Austin Butler Stopped Baz Luhrmann from Filming ‘Fake’ ‘Elvis’ Performance: ‘This Just Is Corny’

    "This is not working," Butler said on set after rehearsing for three months to perfect a modern version of Presley's "That's Alright."

  • How a new home in Windsor will help children with disabilities and their families

    Following a $2.2-million fundraising effort, a new space is opening up for people with disabilities in Windsor and Essex County. The grand opening for the Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home is taking place today. "The fact that we have this new accessible space for the children, the youth, of course the parents and even our staff, it's just absolutely amazing," said Alexandria Fischer, who does community relations with Family Respite Services. "We're so excited. It's emotional." The organizati

  • N. Korea talks of new army duties suggest nuclear deployment

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to front-line army units at a key military meeting, state media said Thursday, a move that analysts said indicates it plans to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. While much international attention has focused on North Korea’s testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles potentially capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, it is also developing a variety of nuclear-cap

  • Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall ‘divorcing’ after six years of marriage, according to report

    The ‘split’ was first reported by the New York Times on Wednesday evening

  • Nets trying to stay disciplined on Kyrie Irving extension without alienating Kevin Durant

    Nets Daily: Woj on Sports Center. "Trying to stay disciplined on a Kyrie Irving extension but they also run the risk of alienating Kevin Durant, possibly leading to an unfastening." Source: Twitter @NetsDaily What's the buzz on Twitter? Chris Fedor ...

  • Rewriting the rule books: ensuring gender equity in Canadian hockey

    True gender equity in sport is not simply a matter of paying lip service to equal rights and opportunities. It involves interrogating outdated assumptions and being open to rewriting the rule book.

  • Rescue Bear Chases Ducks at New York Wildlife Sanctuary

    A rescue bear at a New York wildlife sanctuary tried to catch a pair of ducks that were swimming in the facility’s pond.Footage shared on June 20 by the Orphaned Wildlife Center, located in Otisville, shows Syrian brown bear Jenny chasing the ducks around the pond, but luckily the pair manage to escape her clutches.The center reassured viewers in the YouTube caption that “no ducks were harmed” in the making of the video.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh

    GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to trying to kill Kavanaugh. Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, remained in custody after his arraignment on one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice. During the arraignment, he bowed his head and clasped his hands around his neck as he answered U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel Quereshi's questions. His publi

  • Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions

    JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write. The federal lawsuit contends Missouri's limits on voter assistance violate federal voting law and should be struck down. It's the latest of dozens of voting-related lawsuits across the U.S., as election procedures have come under increased scrutiny both from t

  • 'Nasty lies'

    How an election worker became a target. It's Tuesday's news.

  • Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Testifies In Historic Hearing On Indian Boarding Schools

    For the first time, the U.S. government is formally acknowledging the scope of its former policy aimed at erasing Native American identity.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.