Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement, according to reports

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith have reportedly called off their engagement, less than two weeks after announcing their plans to marry.

On 4 April, Vanity Fair reported that sources close to the 92-year-old media mogul said the couple had “abruptly” called off their engagement, with one source citing Murdoch’s alleged discomfort with Smith’s evangelical views.

Murdoch, who has been married four times previously, announced his engagement to the former dental hygienist, 66, last month. “I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy,” the Fox Corporation chairman said at the time.

More follows…