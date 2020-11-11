Rupert Grint joins Instagram to share first picture of his daughter, Wednesday

Rupert Grint has joined Instagram and used his first post to share a photograph of his infant daughter, Wednesday.

The Harry Potter star, 32, and his girlfriend, actor Georgia Groome, welcomed their first child together in May.

Grint’s post shows himself sitting on a yellow chair wearing a baseball cap and a black T-shirt.

Wednesday is pictured sleeping on Grint’s chest in a pink onesie.

“Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am,” Grint captioned the post.

“Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

The actor’s post has already garnered more than one million likes and thousands of comments, including one from fellow Harry Potter star, Tom Felton.

“Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx,” the actor wrote in reference to the name of the character that Grint played in Harry Potter, Ron Weasley.

Neither Grint nor Groome announced their pregnancy in an official capacity.

However, in April, the couple were photographed buying supplies in London amid the coronavirus lockdown, where Groome was visibly pregnant.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a representative for the couple confirmed to People at the time.

Grint has reportedly been dating Groome, 28, who is best known for her role as Georgia in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, since 2011.

The couple are notoriously private and rarely share updates about their relationship, however, Grint revealed in 2018 during an interview with The Guardian that he wanted to become a father “soon”.

“Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds,” he said at the time.

“I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters, and see what happens. I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.”

