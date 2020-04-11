Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome expecting first baby

Actor Rupert Grint attends Apple TV+'s "Servant" World Premiere at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on November 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is expecting his first child with actress girlfriend Georgia Groome.

The pair proclaimed their “excitement” as they shared news via a representative on Friday (10 April) and have asked “for privacy”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The statement reads: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.”

Read more: Daniel Radcliffe reveals starring as Harry Potter made him an alcoholic

The 31-year-old became a household name after being cast as the role of Ron Weasley, wizarding sidekick to Harry Potter in the hugely successful movie franchise which spanned eight films, Grint enjoying a starring role in each.

Georgia Groome attends the UK premiere of 'Double Date' at The Soho Hotel on October 10, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

He played the character between 2001 and 2011, starting as an 11-year-old with next to no acting experience.

Groome, herself a child actress, had starring roles in 2006 crime drama London To Brighton and 2008 teenage dating comedy Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging.

The pair have been an item since 2011, though their relationship has largely been kept under wraps.

Grint has discussed fatherhood in the past. He told The Guardian: "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn’t feel like I’m there yet and I don’t know what the future holds.

"I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.

"I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?

"It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Read more: Daniel Radcliffe thinks Harry Potter will get another reboot

While former co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have enjoyed Hollywood success since final movie Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows - Part 2, Grint has mainly focussed on television.

His roles include Sky One comedy Sick Note, crime drama Snatch and Agatha Christie adaption The ABC Murders.

His last movie role was 2015 French film Moonwalkers. He also voiced Josh in Postman Pat: The Movie in 2014.