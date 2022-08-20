RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Sends an Iconic '80s Pop Singer Packing — Find Out Who

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
Warning: This post contains spoilers for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2, episode 2

Another episode of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, another beloved celebrity ru-vealed.

A week after Loretta Devine was exposed as the star behind Fabulosity after she was left sashaying away, RuPaul sent another one of the reality competition show's starry contestants home. And once again, the celeb behind the drag left everyone gagged.

Before they're named here, a look back at what went down during "Dance Your Padded Ass Off Week" — where our queens were asked to perform intricate choreographed numbers to a collection of upbeat dance hits.

Surprisingly, one of the song picks wasn't by the eliminated queen, who is known for their '80s pop hits...

CHIC-LI-FAY

After scoring high marks for her dancing last week, Chic-Li-Fay had a lot to live up to — even if the man behind her didn't remember her performance at all.

"I fully blacked out," he admitted before taking the stage as the queen again, noting that memory lapse was actually a good thing. "Usually if I black out on stage, that means I'm really in it!"

No surprise, Chic-Li-Fay surpassed her first performance with yet another high-energy performance, this time to Jennifer Lopez's 2011 bop, "On the Floor."

RELATED: RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Season 2 Premiere Sees 9 Stars Transform, 1 Emmy Winner Go Home

Afterwards, judges Michelle Visage and Ross Matthews praised the queen on her sexiness, something the star behind her said he was still trying to embrace within himself.

"You don't have to make excuses for being so damn hot," said Visage, Matthews adding, "You have to have a confidence to pull off being sexy."

"You look like you were meant to do that," Matthews continued. "Keep that up at every single challenge, and we might see you at the end of this whole thing."

ELECTRA OWL

Week 1 wasn't the best for Electra Owl, landing her in the bottom three.

"There's a difficulty here," said the musician behind the queen. "You're actually lip-syncing, you're not singing and performing which is what I do. For me that is far more daunting. This was so new and foreign. It's a lot of learning!"

In her second time on stage, Electra Owl performed to the disco classic "Last Dance," boasting about how perfectly the high-energy number would fit her theme. "I love the '70s so I chose a song that's disco. It's all dancing. "

"I am just really concentrating on my routine and lip-syncing," she added. "I don't want to let Ru down."

Electra Owl didn't appear to do that, with Ru praising how "gorgeous" she looked in her performance, something Visage and Matthews both echoed in their comments.

Still, they also called out Electra Owl for holding back, something the star agreed with. "My biggest challenge was letting go," Electra Owl saids. "Always, I remind myself, 'Get out of your head.' "

THIRSTY VON TRAP

"Drag is hard," the man behind Thirsty Von Trap said at the top of his intro package, before taking the stage to give Thirsty's modern take on Saturday Night Fever with a sultry performance of Dua Lipa's 2020 banger "Physical."

As difficult as it was, the star praised Thirsty for giving him "a lesson in self confidence that I know is there but I don't get to access a lot out of drag."

"Your confidence was there," Visage said after the performance. "You know you're hot, you're young, you're beautiful. You really gave into it. You were dancing. You were fully in it, you were on time, and when you weren't you played it off."

"Go a little further because it's about going the extra mile," added Matthews. "There's an attitude drag queens have: 'Bitch this is my stage, pay attention to me!' We want to see that."

MILLI VON SUNSHINE

Lip-syncing on Drag Race is one thing; Lip-syncing to a song that's already been used in an iconic Drag Race lip sync and making it fully your own is very much another.

But that's exactly what the woman behind Milli Von Sunshine did when she took the stage on Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race to perform Robyn's "Dancing on My Own."

The song was used way back in season 1 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, when Jujubee — one of Secret Celebrity Drag Race's "Queen Supreme Mentors" — and Emmy-winner Raven were asked to lip sync for their life, despite being best friends and partners in the competition.

Tears were shed as the duo embraced, rather than battle — a first for the competition. Over the years, it's easily become one of the most memorable moments to come out of the competition. But Milli? Her version, the judges said, was just as notable.

Having just been married in real life herself, the queen set the song at a wedding, playing a bridge left at the altar when her groom leaves her for another man.

"That was so good, I want to marry it," Ru said afterwards, echoing the praises from Visage and Matthews. "I love how far you took it."

JACKIE WOULD

Jackie Would is no dancer, the man behind the queen said many times on Friday's episode. In fact, the struggles she had with choreography is exactly what landed her in the bottom two last week.

"I'm very nervous," he said. "I know nothing about choreographed dancing and it is very intimidating. This week the choreography is definitely more challenge. It's something we've never done at this level. But Jackie's strong suit is having fun so that's what I need to lean into."

And lean into that, he did. Jackie got her booty on the floor to Technotronic's "Pump Up the Jam," and (spoiler alert), wound up safe by the evening's end.

"We know that you are rhythmically challenged, but what you lack in rhythm you make up for in stage presence," said Visage. "You were so fun to watch tonight."

"It just is so right," said Matthews. "You look exactly like drag should. Exaggerated and silly and fun. You've got all the elements, you've got the spirit to do this, just really let go."

Added Ru: "There's Hollywood, There's Dollywood, and now there is Jackie Would. I thought your performance was so fun."

CHAKRA 7

Perhaps no one had as much fun on Friday as Chakra 7, who said her mission going into her performance was to bring happiness.

"Performing in full drag is a whole different animal. It was so much fun," said the star, who has a performance background. "Being in drag actually helped me to feel more confident because I have been afraid to perform in the past. It's like I can bring out all of the dopest, grandest, auditions things that I dreamed of. I didn't realize how freeing drag is!"

"Last week we did the fierce side of Chakra," she added. "Now is the joy and the love. I want to make people happy."

She did just that, dancing to Whitney Houston's mega-hit "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," leaving the judges in ecstasy.

"You exude love and radiance and happiness and I love that about you," said Visage. "That's a good place to be. You're so much fun to watch."

"We all need a little love today," added Matthews.

DONNA BELLISSIMA 

The most unique performance of the evening came from Donna Bellissima, who chose Rosemary Clooney's "Mambo Italiano" as her dance number.

"I was a musical theater student so I'm excited to show them what I got," the star behind Donna said before he took the stage. "I'm taking a risk. ... I'm just so excited to put on a show."

His performance was also an opportunity to tap into his Italian ethnicity and the "amazing Italian ladies" he grew up around. And an opportunity to find more confidence in himself

"Last week I felt a little self-conscious about having the lowest heels in the competition because I'm a larger man, I need to put on a larger heel," he explained. "Growing up I had a lot of inner turmoil with my body. Coming into this new space I am finding some of my old demons are surfacing. But I want to use Donna to heal that. So I'm trying to have fun with that."

RELATED: Loretta Devine Says She Channeled Her Dreamgirls Past on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race

Fun was definitely had, the judges giving Donna some of the highest praise of the evening.

"You dance really well, you have a good time, your smile is beautiful. Also the way you embodied it, the way you acted it, you told us a story," said Visage. "Everything about that was so fun to watch and that's what it was about."

POPPY LOVE

Last week's winner Poppy Love proved her success wasn't a fluke when she left the judges gagged with her body-baring performance of Christina Aguilera's "Show Me How You Burlesque," from the 2010 movie Burlesque.

The number showed off the many talents behind Poppy. "Dancing is a big part of my life. I've been dancing my whole life. Again, not in heels, but I'm adapting slowly," he said. "I think what I learned about Poppy is she's a lot like me. The second she hits the stage she likes to make an impression and that's exactly what I like to do in my everyday job."

And make an impression, Poppy did, especially on the judges who praised the star for hitting every move and every one of Aguilera's runs.

"Choreography, check — hardest of the night. Lyrics, check — hardest of the night. And then a t---- reveal?" Matthews joked, Visage calling the queen, "Unbelievable."

It was an especially emotional performance for the man behind Poppy, who dedicated the number to his two daughters who call Burlesque their favorite movie. "I think they're going to be really proud of their dad," he said.

"I hope you win to pay for the therapy [your daughters] are gonna need for this!" Matthews teased.

THE RESULTS

With a performance like that and the feedback to follow, it was no surprise Poppy Love ended up a winner for the second week in a row.

"Your level of commitment in this number was beyond," Ru said, as Poppy told her fellow queens, "To all of you, I just love all of you guys. This is so much fun."

That left two queens in the bottom two: Electra Owl and Thirsty.

They each did their best at a Lip Sync for Your Life performance of "Shut Up and Drive" by Rihanna — another iconic Drag Race number — but Electra Owl lost the lyrics a few times, and ultimately was asked to sashay away.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

So who was behind Electra Owl? "Tell It To My Heart" singer Taylor Dayne!

The singer, like Devine before her, was still given a cash tip for her charity, and expressed her gratitude for the experience. With every beat of Ru's heart, here's hoping we see her again.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1

