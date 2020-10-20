RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 2 Is Finally Getting Back On Track, Says Alan Carr

The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is finally getting back on track, as filming resumes in the coming weeks.

Judge Alan Carr has offered an update on the upcoming run of the BBC Three show, after it was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Production was shut down halfway through filming just before lockdown hit the UK in March, with Alan’s fellow judges Michelle Visage and RuPaul having to rush back to their homes in America.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges Graham Norton, Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Alan Carr (Photo: BBC) More

But appearing on Tuesday’s Lorraine, Alan revealed: “I’m filming [Drag Race] in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished.”

He then joked: “It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in the lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

Great news for #DragRaceUK fans! @chattyman confirms the show resumes filming soon and he was a word of advice for the queens...



Watch in full ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/X2TPOGqADe — Lorraine (@lorraine) October 20, 2020

Michelle arrived back in the UK a fortnight ago, and has just come out of her required two-week quarantine, which she has been documenting on Instagram.

The British version of Drag Race launched last year, with a second run originally scheduled for the autumn.

While no new air date has been set, it is thought it will air in early 2021.

In the meantime, bosses have announced a new spin-off series, which takes a look at what happened to the queens after the first series concluded.

The cameras followed them on their UK tour last year for the fly-on-the-wall docu-series, with viewers promised plenty of high jinks, sisterly camaraderie and good, old-fashioned shade.

God Shave The Queens will debut as an eight-part series on BBC iPlayer in early November.

READ MORE:

We Need To Talk About The Toxic Fandom Around RuPaul's Drag Race

A Queen From Drag Race Holland Did Joe Exotic On Snatch Game And Nailed The Tiger King Star

Phillip Schofield Reveals How Drag Race's Michelle Visage Was There For Him After Coming Out

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.