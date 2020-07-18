RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

First things first: With all due Ru-spect to the other seven queens who competed this season, Jujubee, Miz Cracker and Shea Coulee were always destined to battle in the All Stars 5 finale.

As for which of them deserves to be immortalized in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, however, that answer isn’t quite as clear. (Guest judge Jane Krakowski really did put it best: “I just want them all to do so well!”)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

More from TVLine

If we’re going by report cards, I suppose Cracker is the frontrunner with three wins to Shea’s two and Jujubee’s one. It’s also worth noting that neither Cracker nor Jujubee were ever up for elimination prior to the suspension of All Star rules, whereas Shea stumbled a bit and found herself on the chopping block midway through the season. Look, I’ve never been great at math, but no matter how you crunch the numbers, these three queens feel pretty even. If this was RuPaul’s Math Race, I’d call it a three-way tie. (Actually, I shouldn’t even joke about that. We must never forget the Great All Stars 4 Face Crack of 2019.)

But as Cracker pointed out while picking her lipstick last night, it isn’t necessarily fair to just go by wins. For example, I feel like Cracker entered the competition with something to prove… and that mission has been accomplished. That leaves Shea or Jujubee to snatch the crown, and while I’d be fine with either outcome, I think I’d prefer to see Jujubee’s portrait hanging in the Hall of Fame. The Season 2 queen can be hysterical, uplifting and real all in the same breath — and no one can say she hasn’t fought hard to make it to this point. For crying out loud, this is the third time she’s made it to the Top 3 of a Drag Race season. Just give her a crown already!

Story continues

This is the part where we ask ourselves the difficult questions: First, which of the remaining queens is most likely to snatch the crown on Friday (VH1, 8/7c)? Personally, my bet’s on Cracker. Second, which queen should win, regardless of probability? I’m throwing my support behind #TeamJuju, but would also be pleased with a #TeamShea victory.

How do you hope next week’s finale shakes out? Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with more of your thoughts.

–

Best of TVLine