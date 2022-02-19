RuPaul's Drag Race star Jasmine Kennedie comes out as trans: 'I'm going to get to the place I want to be'

Joey Nolfi
·4 min read

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 might not be over, but Jasmine Kennedie already crowned herself as the queen she was always meant to be when she came out as trans at the end of Friday night's episode of Untucked.

The New York City-based entertainer broke down in tears while her sisters consoled her through the reveal, which followed contestant DeJa Skye's inquiry into whether anyone among the group had considered transitioning before coming to Drag Race. After Seattle's "demon queen" Bosco — who came out as trans last week in a social media post — spoke about "moving the lever over a little bit" as she stepped further into her identity, Jasmine revealed the struggle she endured along her journey so far.

"I didn't think I was going to talk about this," she said before requesting to hold the hand of fellow trans contestant Kerri Colby while opening up. "Before coming here, I was about to start hormones. Coming here, I was scared. I didn't want to have to go through that process while going through this, but, seeing Kerri, seeing how confident she is in who she is, it just further affirms what I've been feeling my whole life. I definitely do feel that I am trans, and I've been so scared to say it. I have held back from it for so long because I didn't want to hurt my dad. But, I can't lie about it anymore: I am trans."

Jasmine Kennedy comes out as trans
Jasmine Kennedy comes out as trans

World of Wonder/VH1 Jasmine Kennedie holds Kerri Colby's hand as she comes out as trans on RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked.

She went on to say that she feels undeniably "happy" about speaking her truth, which she indicated that Kerri ultimately helped her through by living life as a proud trans woman.

"After this, I am going to start therapy and I'm going to start hormones and I'm going to get to the place I want to be. Kerri, you are the idea of what I want to be so bad. You're so beautiful. If I could even be half of that, I will be happy," Jasmine finished.

Kerri was also moved to tears by Jasmine's words, and advised her that "the energy you need, you pull [from] in yourself; you don't have to look outside yourself to find that. The woman that you are is housed within you."

"The fact that you had the strength to bring that forward is the affirmation you were needing to push yourself into who you were going to be," Kerri said. "When you know what you need, go and get that. You owe it to yourself to be happy and to live your life as the human being that you want to be. That puts the T in the LGBTQ. It is a family."

Jasmine Kennedie
Jasmine Kennedie

VH1 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jasmine Kennedie comes out as trans.

Jasmine's announcement aligns her with Kerri, Bosco, and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté as the fourth trans competitor on season 14 — making the current installment of Drag Race the season with the most trans contestants in the U.S. edition's history.

"I talked openly with them once the season wrapped. Kornbread and I both knew we planned to come out as trans within a year of finishing the season, because we didn't come out during the season," Bosco previously told EW about Kerri and Kornbread's impact on her journey. "We were on the brink, so we had a bond. I felt so much clarity being around them this summer, being able to talk to them and see how they approached things and moved through life. Kerri and Kornbread's presence helped center me. They're really cool people."

Kerri Colby enters the Werk Room
Kerri Colby enters the Werk Room

World of Wonder/VH1

At the top of the season, Kerri also stressed to fans that "there's so much of drag that has been influenced by trans women over the years, especially trans women of color," the drag daughter of pageant legend Sasha Colby told EW in a video interview ahead of the season 14 launch. "This is how it's supposed to be."

RuPaul's Drag Race continues Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1, immediately followed by our new Quick Drag recap series on Twitter Spaces at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT via the @EW handle.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including weekly season 14 recaps with the cast, adapted from our new Quick Drag series airing Fridays at 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT on the @EW Twitter account.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Norway takes Olympic gold medal in biathlon team relay

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The Russians took the lead right at the start of the Olympic four-man biathlon relay Tuesday and stayed well out front until a shooting meltdown at the very end allowed Norway to get a glimpse of gold. Eduard Latypov arrived at the range all alone but missed four of the five targets. He used all three of his spare rounds and still had to ski two penalty loops as France, Norway and Germany closed in. Norwegian anchor Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen hit all five of his target

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • US Olympic speedskating coach back on ice after heart attack

    BEIJING (AP) — Ryan Shimabukuro still has that deep passion for speedskating. In a way, he remains the starry eyed kid who watched Eric Heiden beat the world at a strange sport in a glorious golden suit, setting the course for a quixotic journey that took Shimabukuro from the surf and sun of his native Hawaii to where he truly felt at home. The ice. But things have definitely changed for the coach of the U.S. speedskating team since he felt a piercing, terrifying pain in his chest a few summers

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Crosby scores 500th goal, Penguins rally past Flyers in OT

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored his 500th goal and Pittsburgh teammate Kris Letang capped a late rally to send the Penguins past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night. Crosby became the 46th player in NHL history to reach the milestone when he beat Carter Hart from the goal line on the power play at 16:34 of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead. Crosby’s teammates poured over the boards in a raucous celebration after the 34-year-old joined Hall of Famer Mario Lem

  • Britain, Japan to play for Olympic women's curling gold

    BEIJING (AP) — The British will have two chances to win a gold medal in curling, a sport that is Scottish in every way — except the Olympic results. A day after the British men clinched their berth in the finals, Eve Muirhead's foursome joined them with a 12-11, extra-end victory over defending Olympic champion Sweden. The British women — actually, every player on all of Britain’s curling teams is from Scotland, and so are the rocks they use in competition — will play Japan in Sunday's gold meda

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed