RuPaul's Drag Race star Gottmik auditioned for Pinhead in new Hellraiser movie

In an interview for an upcoming Celebrity Must List video (a portion of which you can watch above), the RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 finalist reveals to EW that the filmmakers behind Hulu's new Hellraiser movie remake reached out with an audition opportunity after seeing the drag performer's Pinhead-inspired runway look from the Emmy-winning reality show's April finale.

"When they saw my Hellraiser [look], they gave me the audition for Pinhead. I did [go on tape]! But I wasn't menacing enough!" Gottmik says with a laugh. "I had to read a bunch, I was in my apartment, against the wall, full-on trying to be Pinhead, pretending to pull needles out of my head, just going in! It was so funny!"

Though Gottmik was "sad" to miss out on the part, the trans trailblazer and makeup artist laughs when admitting that the decision ultimately made sense, considering the infectiously charming personality the doll displayed throughout Drag Race.

"I wanted to be Pinhead more than anything in my soul, but, also, I'm like, I get that!" Gottmik explains. "I mean, at least let me walk on the carpet in that look! I'll make a new one! I just want to be there. I'll just be in the background next to Pinhead!"

Representatives for Hulu did not immediately respond to EW's request for clarification on Gottmik's audition for its Hellraiser movie, which is set to be directed by The Night House helmer David Bruckner. It will serve as the latest adaptation of Clive Barker's The Hellbound Heart — about demonic S&M-leaning entities known as Cenobites, who are summoned to earth via a mysterious puzzle box — which was initially made into the 1987 horror classic Hellraiser.

Watch Gottmik discuss the Hellraiser remake audition above, and be on the lookout for the drag superstar's full Celebrity Must List interview soon.

