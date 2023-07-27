RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 unseen footage to debut in extended 90-minute episodes on Paramount+

It's time for the biggest-ever season of RuPaul's Drag Race to come back, back, back, back, back again.

Paramount+ announced Thursday that it will debut an extended cut of the Emmy-nominated season 15, featuring "more heartfelt moments" that didn't make MTV's initial broadcast.

For most of season 15's run, the network ran shortened 60-minute episodes just ahead of new episodes of its freshman docuseries Real Friends of WeHo, before shifting to the regular 90-minute installments toward the end of the season.

"You asked for it, and you got it — and we're thrilled to deliver 90-minute episodes for all of season 15, showcasing the joy and genius of this legendary cast," said show executive producers and World of Wonder masterminds Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, who also revealed that Drag Race Mexico would debut on Paramount+ later this year.

Season 15 premiered on Jan. 6 with special guest judge Ariana Grande joining the table to preside over the series' largest cast of queens in her-story. Among the competitors were drag artists Irene Dubois, Princess Poppy, Sugar, Amethyst, Robin Fierce, Aura Mayari, Jax, Spice, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Anetra, and eventual season winner Sasha Colby.

Sasha Colby, Luxx Noir London, Anetra, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15

"It was a specific choice to be naked in these times," Sasha, a well-known trans activist and pageant winner, told EW in an exclusive coronation interview in April, after she lip-synced for the crown in a stripped-down look that was meant as a "f--- you" to conservatives enacting legislation against queer people. "I wanted them to see what they're trying to eradicate."

Season 15 attracted widespread viewership for the series, and tackled difficult social issues, including satirizing anti-drag politics with its Wigloose! The Rusical theatrical challenge, which drew praise from Footloose! star Kevin Bacon.

Since then, Drag Race, MTV, and World of Wonder partnered with the ACLU to implement the Drag Defense Fund, aimed at raising money to combat anti-drag and anti-LGBTQIA+ discrimination in American government and society.

"We know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness, but they're wrong, because that is our strength," Emmy-winning host RuPaul said in a statement announcing the Drag Defense Fund. "Drag queens are the marines of the queer movement. Don't get it twisted and don't be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15's extended 90-minute episodes premiere Aug. 9 on Paramount+, followed by Drag Race Mexico later this fall.

