RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 contestant forced to exit early due to injury

Photo credit: World of Wonder - BBC

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 episode 5 spoilers follow.

A RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 queen has been disqualified from the competition owing to an ankle injury.

Friday's (February 4) episode saw the series introduced by RuPaul, who gathered the cast for an unfortunate update. The judge and host informed them that Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté would not continue in the show following an ankle injury from the acting challenge last week.

"You're probably wondering why I'm not there," Kornbread told the other queens in a video message (via Entertainment Weekly).

Photo credit: RuPaul's Drag Race

Related: RuPaul's Drag Race's Michelle Visage was turned down by Drag Race España

The reality TV star explained: "During last week's acting challenge, I rolled my ankle, and when I went home and went to sleep, I woke up in excruciating pain. My ankle was extremely swollen," she explained.

After seeking medical attention, it was on doctor's orders Kornbread was ultimately advised to stay off her feet for a number of weeks. "Unfortunately, this is the end for me in season 14," she added.

Kornbread then shared special messages reserved for Kerri Colby, Jasmine Kennedie and Willow Pill.

Kornbread began: "Miss Kerri, keep fighting and keep showing them how gorgeous you are and you can be a monster too, girl," before adding, "I've seen you when you wake up in the morning."

Photo credit: RuPaul's Drag Race

Related: RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 just exposed one of the show's biggest flaws

She also said there were "no hard feelings" between herself and Jasmine. Lastly, she told her "good buddy" Willow: "Make sure you take care of yourself first, you continue to have fun and keep being word. And, throw them damn flip-flops in the trash."

She concluded: "For now, the bakery is closed, but, look on the bright side: ya'll might actually have a chance at winning the crown now that I'm gone. Bye, and don't cry for me, Miss Argentina."

Story continues

RuPaul’s Drag Race Series 14 premieres exclusively in the UK via the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus from 4am GMT on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Subscribe now via https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/.

You Might Also Like