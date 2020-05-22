RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Virtual Reunion: Meet the 'Shady Bunch' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

You've heard of The Brady Bunch, now meet The Shady Bunch!

PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek at Friday's season 12 reunion of RuPaul's Drag Race, which kicks off with a dozen of the competing queens coming back together to sing a catchy opening number parodying the beloved TV sitcom.

Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Heidi N Closet, Widow Von'Du, Jan, Brita, Aiden Zhane, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura and Dahlia Sin all participated in the bit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Victoria "Porkchop" Parker, a season 1 fave, even makes a cameo as "Alice."

The gag was filmed virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the queens hilariously noting in the song, "Like Macaulay at Christmas, now we're home alone, too!"

They also made it clear viewers can expect plenty of shade in the slumber party-themed reunion, in which they will discuss the season's most shocking moments and eliminations.

"I don't get cute, I get drop dead shady," Widow quips.

"If you stay shady, you ain't got to get shady, okay?" Brita sasses.

RELATED: RuPaul's Drag Race Will Stage Virtual Season 12 Reunion and Finale

VH1 RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 reunion

RELATED: RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race: See Every Star's Unrecognizable Drag Queen Transformation

RuPaul's Drag Race typically reunites its cast in person at the end of the season, first for a taped reunion and then a taped finale in which the winner is revealed in front of a live studio audience. But the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak brought that plan to a halt.

Taping the reunion remotely solved the problem. All will be back virtually for the finale, too, which airs May 29.

There, the remaining three finalists will compete "in a revolutionary lip-sync battle" for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and the $100,000 prize.

Story continues

Special celebrity guests will make appearances throughout the night, per VH1, including season 11 winner Yvie Oddly (who will crown the new champ). Season 11's Miss Congeniality, Nina West, will also be on hand to help name this year's new Miss Congeniality and give the $10,000 gift that comes with the title, courtesy of Pantene.

Fans can also expect to see segments highlighting the creativity of the queens "using innovative technology," according to VH1.

RELATED: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Queens Rucall the Moment They Found Out They Were Cast

VH1 RuPaul

RELATED: RuPaul's Fiercest Fashion Moments in Drag Race Herstory

One thing fans won't see? RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 contestant Sherry Pie, who was disqualified from the competition earlier this year after apologizing for the "trauma" she caused amid allegations she had catfished multiple men.

She had made it into the top four, but won't appear at the reunion or the finale.

Sherry is referenced, however, in the reunion opening number —Jada noting that while they started as 13 queens competing for the win, they were now "technically only 12."

Shady!

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 reunion airs Friday (8 p.m. ET) on VH1.