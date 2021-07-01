RuPaul's Drag Race queen Manila Luzon to host new Drag Den competition series

There's a new thrilla in Manila on deck.

RuPaul's Drag Race queen Manila Luzon is set to host the first Filipino drag queen competition series Drag Den, the superstar announced Thursday on social media.

"It's time to lace up, Pilipinas! You wanted a drag cartel? We heard you, and we're making it MAJOR!" the two-time RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars competitor tweeted. "The first ever drag reality show in the Philippines is finally here, and I'm running the show!"

CS Studios 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queen Manila Luzon is hosting a new drag queen competition series 'Drag Den' in the Philippines.

Luzon didn't reveal details regarding the show's format, though an official profile for the project teases a "fierce and fabulous" journey with the drag superstar at the head.

After rising to prominence on season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race back in 2011, Luzon returned to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4, where she quickly became a fan-favorite competitor for her ace acting skills and jaw-dropping fashions.

Though Luzon is hosting, Drag Den is not affiliated with the main RuPaul's Drag Race franchise or its production company, World of Wonder. Season 1 of Drag Den joins Canada's recently announced Call Me Mother — presented by season 9 queen Peppermint and RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 1 competitor Crystal — as the latest non-Drag Race pageant set to launch in the near future.

Still, the RuPaul's Drag Race series continues to expand its global reign, as WOW also announced Thursday that Drag Race Italia season 1 is on the horizon, while RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 is currently airing new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Related content: