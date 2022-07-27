RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines season 1 cast of queens revealed

Drag Race Philippines is saying "Mabuhay" to 12 new queens set to compete on season 1.

Mama RuPaul's latest international edition of the Emmy-winning reality competition series features a diverse mix of drag styles heading into the Filipino Werk Room, including a crowned pageant queen, comedy divas, dancers, and skilled makeup artists all vying for Drag Race Philippine's inaugural title.

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Meet the queens of 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1.

EW previously exclusively revealed that Drag Race season 4 and All Stars 6 alum Jiggly Caliente would join the series as a permanent judge, alongside fellow judges KaladKaren and Paolo Ballesteros. Together, KaladKaren and Jiggly are the first pair of trans women to ever topline a Drag Race franchise panel at the same time.

"I am overjoyed in a major major way to be joining the judges panel for Drag Race Philippines," Jiggly said in a statement to EW. "There is a fierce Filipino drag scene and I am proud to be returning to my home country in this new role as a Drag Race judge to shine a spotlight on these incredible artists to the world — or the universe, rather. Pak! Mabuhay, Drag Race!"

Drag Race Philippines — which also marks the first international spin-off to feature an Untucked after-show — debuts Aug. 17 on WOW Presents Plus, with episodes presented primarily in English with some portions in Tagalog.Meet the queens of season 1 below.

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Brigiding's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Brigiding

Official bio: "Brigiding is one of the most prominent names in the Philippine drag scene. She is known for her extravagant looks and show-stopping performances and has been featured in Pride parades and drag events both in the Philippines and abroad. She is also one of the founders of Drag Playhouse PH, a local drag content and entertainment provider."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Corazon's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Corazon

Official bio: "A crowned pageant queen with a list of titles on her sash, Corazon has jumped from one beauty contest to another competing in both male bikini contests and provincial Miss Gay events and talent shows. In addition to drag, Corazon is a makeup artist and a designer; creating looks for fellow drag and beauty queens alike."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Eva Le Queen's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Eva Le Queen

Official bio: "Eva Le Queen worked as an OFW in Singapore for eight years before giving up her corporate profession to follow her dream of becoming a drag artist. During the day she would work corporate, but at night she worked as a drag queen. Eva won first runner-up in Singapore's Drag It Out All-Stars competition, only four months after she started doing drag. Eva's drag is inspired by literary and cinematic villains. Her strengths are in being both a comedy queen and her looks. Eva is a resident queen at Nectar Nightclub and is also one of the founders of Drag Playhouse PH."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Gigi Era's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Gigi Era

Official bio: "Gigi Era is the diva from Down Under. Hailing from Melbourne, she is popular in the Australian drag scene for her death-defying stunts and fabulous real-hair wigs. Gigi was a former dancer and airplane cabin crew member based out of Dubai. She is now back in the Philippines representing her hometown, Davao."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Lady Morgana's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Lady Morgana

Official bio: "A proud Davao queen who has been doing drag for more than 15 years, Lady Morgana is a true classic drag queen. With her spider lashes, high brows, creative wigs, and out-of-the-box costumes, Lady Morgana is known for her comedic and hosting skills, always making sure that her performances are sprinkled with love, laughter, and feelings. She works as a financial advisor during the day."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Marina Summers' 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Marina Summers

Official bio: "Marina Summers is a fierce tropical queen known for her fish looks, hot body, exceptional dancing, and all-around performances. Her drag name stems from her love for the beach. Marina left her bucolic hometown of Nueva Vizcaya and moved to Manila to create content for one of the biggest film companies in the country. She began performing as a drag queen in 2019 and recently released her debut single "I Have Arrived" on Spotify and iTunes. She performs regularly at Nectar Nightclub and is another one of the founders of Drag Playhouse PH."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder

Minty Fresh

Official bio: "Minty Fresh serves looks that kill all day, every day. She is a model, designer, pop singer, make-up artist, and performer. A staunch supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights, she slays the stage weekly at Nectar Nightclub. Ariana Grande reposted Minty's lip-sync performance on her Instagram story as she led hundreds of thousands of people in an election sortie in Manila."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Precious Paula Nicole's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Precious Paula Nicole

Official bio: "Precious Paula Nicole is one of the most known Filipino drag queens, having been in the drag scene for more than 11 years. She is a professional dancer and is also known for her comedy shticks and impersonation of divas such as Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Asia's songbird, Regine Velasquez. A star performer at O Bar, the premier drag club in the Philippines, she is a mother to a host of other popular drag queens."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Prince's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Prince

Official bio: "Prince is known on social media for her make-up transformations. Before joining Drag Race Philippines, Prince was a social media strategist and is relatively new to the Philippine drag scene. Prince's drag is heavily influenced by sci-fi and anime, and believes that extraterrestrial looks have a space in Philippine drag. Prince is also one of the co-founders of Drag Playhouse PH. Aside from doing drag, she manages her own make-up and merchandise line."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Turing's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Turing

Official bio: "Turing has been a professional drag artist for more than seven years, performing in one of the most known drag bars in the Philippines, O-Bar. A Broadway fan and a theater kid who used to be a cheerleader in college, Turing is known in the drag scene as a fierce dancer and a lip-sync slayer. She has openly discussed how drag has made her feel more comfortable in her skin, and is a strong advocate for body positivity."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder

Viñas DeLuxe

Official bio: "Viñas DeLuxe is a triple threat and an all-in-one package. She started doing drag while at university with a background in theater that helped harness her sharp wit, performance skills, and knack for comedy. Viñas DeLuxe owns a wig business and has built a strong social media presence. She is also in a drag group called Te Divine Divas, who gained popularity during the pandemic, mounting digital performances and live streams worldwide."

Drag Race Philippines

World of Wonder Xilhouete's 'Drag Race Philippines' season 1 cast promo look.

Xilhouete

Official bio: "Xilhouete is respected in the drag scene in Manila. She is the creative director and one of the owners of Nectar Nightclub. Xilhouete is considered a drag mother of many queens, especially those who are regular performers at Nectar. An entrepreneur, director, and artist, Xilhouete advocates for the legacy of the drag queens who have paved the way."

