RuPaul's Drag Race Exes Amethyst and Robin Fierce Reveal Why Their Romance Ended Before the Show

Amethyst and Robin Fierce are spilling the tea about what went wrong in their relationship.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at Friday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race in which the two Connecticut queens open up about their past romance, which ended prior to the two competing on the MTV reality show.

News of their former coupling first surfaced in last week's two-part season 15 premiere and during Untucked — though in both cases, Amethyst and Robin Fierce remained pretty tight-lipped about what really went down.

"There was a time that me and Amethyst dated for a short time," Robin Fierce said then, adding that the two met out of drag.

In episode 2, they opened up more about who broke up with whom. "I feel like it was mutual," Robin said. "We both had our thing."

MTV Amethyst and Robin Fierce

But that's different from what Robin said during Untucked. "No, Robin said [Amethyst] wouldn't text her back," Salina EsTitties pointed out before Robin clarified, "No, I said she's a bad texter and I am busy, bitch!"

For her part, Amethyst appeared to take responsibility for the split. "I will admit it was my decision to not pursue things further," she confessed, telling her Drag Race costars, "Ultimately I think we were looking for different things."

"That's fine," Robin noted. "As of right now, that chapter is closed."

Teased about the topic being a couple's therapy session, Robin joked, "Too bad we didn't have that before, maybe we would have worked out!"

Elsewhere in PEOPLE's exclusive clip, the queens discussed the results of the talent show. They're then visited by host and head judge RuPaul, who gives them the next challenge.

They'll have to split into groups of three to film an informercial that hilariously sells their vision of the afterlife.

This season, RuPaul's Drag Race welcomed 16 queens — its biggest cast ever — for the chance to win its biggest prize ever: $200,000 (among other items).

The show will also hit its landmark 200th episode this season. Throughout its run, its been awarded the Emmy for outstanding reality-competition program four consecutive times, and has earned RuPaul seven consecutive trophies for outstanding host for a reality or competition program. The latter has made RuPaul Emmy's most-awarded Black performer in history.

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.