RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under adds Bindi Irwin, Lucy Lawless as season 2 guest judges

Australia is about to become Austral-yaaaas when RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under debuts with a trio of brand new guest judges.

EW can exclusively reveal that Robert and Bindi Irwin — children of the late Australian animal conservationist and zookeeper Steve Irwin — and New Zealand-born Xena: Warrior Princess icon Lucy Lawless have joined the season 2 panel. The Irwins will join returning permanent judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and comedian Rhys Nicholson on episode 1, with Lawless appearing on the episode 2 judging table.

"How could we not be involved in a show as fun and iconic as RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under? We're big fans and were chuffed to help kick off the new season, especially after Art Simone's hilarious Snatch Game impersonation last year!" the Irwins said in a joint statement. "We can't wait to see how all our Down Under kanga-rus go this season."

Lawless added: "I absolutely loved being part of the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and can't believe I got to sit beside RuPaul, Michelle, and Rhys! Of course I know a thing or two about being a warrior princess but these new queens are absolutely next level. So fierce and so fabulous, I was in complete awe and am really looking forward to seeing how they all go!"

Drag Race Down Under

World of Wonder 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' season 2 cast of queens.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 2 is set to welcome 10 new contestants from the Australia and New Zealand region into the Werk Room to compete for the series' second title, just over one year after Auckland-based queen Kita Mean took the season 1 crown. New queens include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faúx Fúr, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.

Kylie Minogue, The Veronicas, Troye Sivan, and Olivia Newton-John were among the celebrity guests who made appearances across season 1.

Drag Race Down Under Xena Warrior Princess; RuPaul; Robert and Bindi Irwin

Everett Collection; World of Wonder/Paramount+; John Lamparski/Getty Images Lucy Lawless and Rob and Bindi Irwin join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' season 2 as guest judges.

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 2 premieres July 30 on WOW Presents Plus.

