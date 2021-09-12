RuPaul ties record as most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history as Best Host winning streak continues

RuPaul done already done had her Emmys 10 times over.

The RuPaul's Drag Race producer-host won two more career awards at Sunday's Creative Arts Emmys, tying his overall hardware tally with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan as the most-awarded Black artists in the awards show's history.

RuPaul has now won the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program award across six consecutive years for his work on the televised drag queen pageant. He became the category's most-decorated recipient ever last year with his fifth victory, bounding past the four wins amassed by Survivor's Jeff Probst.

Morgan, an industry veteran, previously won his hardware for camera work on shows like The Ranch and beloved sitcom Home Improvement — the latter of which earned him seven trophies between 1992 and 1999. Trailing just behind RuPaul and Morgan's shared record is Hayma Washington, who has seven Emmys for producing The Amazing Race.

In the hosting category, RuPaul claimed the prize over fellow nominees Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), and the hosting teams of Top Chef, Shark Tank, and Queer Eye.

The drag icon picked up a second trophy at the Creative Arts Emmys when Untucked won Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. RuPaul is one of the executive producers of the Drag Race companion series.

RuPaul will next compete for his fourth consecutive Outstanding Competition Program trophy as an executive producer of RuPaul's Drag Race at the Primetime Emmys ceremony. A win would make him the new record holder of most Emmys for a Black artist.

His accomplishments come after a banner year that saw Los Angeles-based performer Symone winning season 13 in April, followed by season 2 alum Kylie Sonique Love — the first trans woman to win an American Drag Race title — taking the All Stars 6 crown last week.

"We encourage them that this is their time. In a true docu-style, we're letting them lead the action. As producers, it's important to be a good listener. You need to be," producer San Heng recently told EW about working with RuPaul's crew to create Untucked's best moments. "We have no agenda in Untucked, other than capturing whatever we can. We try to anticipate what might happen, but [the queens] surprise me all the time, and what they surprise me with is far better than anything I can anticipate."

The 73rd Emmys will be handed out Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers. See the full list of nominees.

