RuPaul snatches new game show hosting gig on Lingo

RuPaul has snatched up a new game show hosting gig at the head of CBS' new primetime game show, Lingo.

Amid the Wordle craze sweeping the nation, the Emmy-winning drag superstar is set to present and executive produce the one-hour competition series later in 2022. The show will feature teams of two as they face off in puzzle rounds, where they'll guess letters that reveal hidden words — all while RuPaul provides "witty commentary," per an official synopsis. At the end of each installment, the winning teams will engage in a final showdown, and one will emerge with a cash prize.

"We're all ready to have fun again, and Lingo is the answer," RuPaul said of the new game show in a press statement. CBS' Mitch Graham added that the show will be a "fast-paced, fun, and addictive show" that will thrive thanks to "RuPaul's flair and sharp wit."

RuPaul's Drag Race

Prior editions of Lingo have aired around the world, most recently in the United Kingdom, where its February 2021 launch marked the region's highest-rated game show debut in almost 20 years.

In addition to his record-setting Emmy-winning run as the host and producer of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul has amassed a steady track record of television roles in the recent past, including hosting the Logo game show Gay for Play, starring in the Netflix dramedy AJ and the Queen, and leading his limited RuPaul talk show for one season in 2019.

