RuPaul to Host Reboot of Wordle-Esque Game Show "Lingo"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: RuPaul attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

RuPaul is sashaying his way into wordplay! On Feb. 11, CBS announced that the 61-year-old Emmy winner is hosting a CBS reboot of the game show "Lingo," which premieres later in 2022, Deadline reports. The "RuPaul's Drag Race" host will also serve as the show's executive producer.

For those unfamiliar with the Wordle-esque competition, the game sees "teams of two contestants face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode, the two winning teams will make it through to a final showdown where one will walk away with an additional big cash prize," according to Deadline.

Created by Ralph Andrews, the original series premiered in 1987 and was hosted by Ronald Reagan's son Michael Reagan. The Game Show Network revived the show from 2002 to 2007 and again in 2011. Last year, ITV launched its own version of the game in the UK, hosted by comedian Adil Ray.