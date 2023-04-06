RuPaul drag-tastic Build-a-Bear doll leaves fans confused about its 18+ age restriction

RuPaul’s Build-a-Bear doll has raised eyebrows online (ES Composite)

In a collaboration that nobody saw coming, RuPaul has been immortalised in the most glamourous Build-a-Bear toy ever.

Based on the iconic drag persona of RuPaul Charles, known for producing and hosting the popular RuPaul's Drag Race competition series, the brown bear features a blonde curly wig, glittery gold dress with a split at the thigh and optional gold high heels, which can be purchased separately.

The bear also features the RuPaul’s Drag Race logo on its paw and gold eyeliner.

Seemingly delighted with the outcome, RuPaul took to Instagram to share a video of him unboxing one, which he declared “gorgeous!”

The American entertainer went on to joke that he felt “like a proud parent” as he admired the bear’s eye makeup.

Fans seemed genuinely positive about the news in the comments, but were left baffled when they clicked on a link to get their hands on one as instead of the regular Build-a-Bear site, a website called Bear Cave pops up alongside an age restriction warning.

It reads: “You are about to enter The Bear Cave. The Bear Cave is filled with unexpected collabs and unique plush gifts, intended for shoppers 18 and older. Please confirm you want to proceed.”

Once on the site, shoppers can purchase the special edition bear for £46 barefoot, or £49 with shoes.

The bear’s description reads: “Start your engines – RuPaul Bear is ready to sashay into your collection! Mama Ru makes her debut on the Build-A-Bear mainstage in the form of the first-ever RuPaul Bear!

“RuPaul Bear is ready for any Eleganza Extravaganza thanks to her signature wig, gold sequin dress and matching shoes included in this glamazon gift set.

The RuPaul Build-a-Bear in all of its fabulous glory (Buildabear.com)

“The RuPaul logo is also featured on her gold paw pad. Give our ultra cute RuPaul gifts to surprise any of your friends obsessed with the hit franchise. And remember – if you can’t love yourself, how are you gonna love somebody else?”

People took to social media to ponder why you have to be 18+ to buy one of RuPaul’s bears.

“Why is the RuPaul Build a Bear hidden and only for 18+?” asked one person on Twitter.

“I cannot believe they made a RuPaul Build-a-Bear and put it in the 18+ section,” penned another.

“Not Build-a-Bear selling the RuPaul Bear as an +18 only option. Drag is for everyone,” added a third.

The Standard has contacted Build-a-Bear for comment.