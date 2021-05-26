‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Reveals Season 6 Cast, Premiere Date

Category is: Streaming queen realness.

Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will premiere on Paramount Plus on June 24, the streamer announced on Wednesday, along with the official announcement of the season’s cast of competing queens.

Last year, ViacomCBS initially announced that Season 5 of “All Stars” would premiere on the company’s subscriber-based pay cable network Showtime, but then reversed its decision three months later, putting the season back on VH1 in the wake of the pandemic — and a wave of criticism by fans frustrated at having to pay for Showtime to see the series. This year, however, ViacomCBS didn’t flinch; the company is sticking to its previously announced plans to premiere “All Stars” on the subscriber-based Paramount Plus, part of a larger strategy to double down on reality offerings on the streamer.

In that vein, Paramount Plus also announced that “Queen of the Universe,” the singing competition produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and “Drag Race” franchise producers World of Wonder, will premiere globally on the streamer on Dec. 2. No other details have been announced about the series, but a host announcement is expected soon.

“‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a global phenomenon and we are thrilled to bring ‘All Stars’ to Paramount Plus as we expand our reality offerings,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. “With ‘Queen of the Universe,’ we are going global as we create the first annual international singing competition, to finally answer the question which country has the best drag queen.”

Meanwhile, the 13 contestants for “All Stars 6” — the most ever for the series — are returning after appearing across 10 seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (and in a few cases, two previous seasons of “All Stars”) to compete for the $100,000 top prize. The winner will take a place in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” alongside previous winners Chad Michaels (Season 1), Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 (Season 2), Trixie Mattel (Season 3), Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck (who both won Season 4) and Shea Couleé (Season 5).

The season will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Paramount Plus, followed by a new episode every Thursday.

The contestants for Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will be:

Kylie Sonique Love — Came in ninth on Season 2 of “Drag Race” and also appeared on 2018 special “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular.” She’s the first “Drag Race” contestant to come out as a trans woman during the show.

Pandora Boxx — Came in fifth on Season 2 of “Drag Race,” where she won Miss Congeniality and killed with her impersonation of Carol Channing on the first-ever Snatch Game. She also came in last on Season 1 of “All Stars,” which was a particularly raw deal as she was eliminated because her partner for the season, Mimi Imfurst, lost the lip sync.

Yara Sofia — Came in fourth on Season 3 of “Drag Race,” and she also won Miss Congeniality in her season. On Season 1 of “All Stars,” she was paired with fellow Puerto Rican queen Alexis Mateo (who appeared on Season 5 of “All Stars”), and they effectively came in fourth.

Jiggly Caliente — Came in eighth place on Season 4 of “Drag Race,” and she’s also appeared on “Broad City” and in a recurring role on “Pose.” She came out as a trans woman in 2016.

Serena ChaCha — Although she only lasted for two episodes on Season 5, Serena made her mark in “Drag Race” herstory as the center of an epic episode of the aftershow “Untucked,” inspiring the iconic gif of Detox screaming “I’ve had it! Officially!”

Trinity K. Bonet — Came in seventh on Season 6 of “Drag Race.” She memorably caused RuPaul to tear up when she triumphed in the stand-up comedy challenge.

Ginger Minj — Tied for second on Season 7 of “Drag Race,” and came in eighth on Season 2 of “All Stars.” The quick-witted comedy queen also appeared on RuPaul’s Netflix series “AJ and the Queen,” voiced one of the characters on Netflix’s animated series “Super Drag,” and costarred on Netflix’s comedy feature “Dumplin’.”

Eureka! — After having to exit Season 9 of “Drag Race” early due to an injury, she tied for second on Season 10. She also appeared opposite “Drag Race” icons Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela in the HBO reality series “We’re Here.”

A’Keria C. Davenport — Tied for third on Season 11 of “Drag Race,” and quickly became an instant meme for a three second clip of her saying “Where is the body?”

Ra’Jah O’Hara — Came in ninth on Season 11 of “Drag Race,” and mostly made her mark by stirring up drama with other contestants. Her official “All Stars” bio says she is “back with a new attitude.”

Scarlet Envy — Came in tenth on Season 11 of “Drag Race” after starting as an early favorite, but she ultimately stumbled with an almost pathological lack of rhythm in any challenge requiring dancing and choreography.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache — Tied for third on Season 11 of “Drag Race,” with an irrepressible personality that dominated the season — and divided fans.

Jan — Came in eighth on Season 12 of “Drag Race.” A musical theater fanatic, Jan’s also competed on “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” and her death stare after losing the musical challenge on “Drag Race” became an instant meme. Her girl group partner Rosé made it to the finale of Season 13 of “Drag Race.”

