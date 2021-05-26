‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Reveals Season 6 Cast, Premiere Date

Adam B. Vary
·5 min read

Category is: Streaming queen realness.

Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will premiere on Paramount Plus on June 24, the streamer announced on Wednesday, along with the official announcement of the season’s cast of competing queens.

More from Variety

Last year, ViacomCBS initially announced that Season 5 of “All Stars” would premiere on the company’s subscriber-based pay cable network Showtime, but then reversed its decision three months later, putting the season back on VH1 in the wake of the pandemic — and a wave of criticism by fans frustrated at having to pay for Showtime to see the series. This year, however, ViacomCBS didn’t flinch; the company is sticking to its previously announced plans to premiere “All Stars” on the subscriber-based Paramount Plus, part of a larger strategy to double down on reality offerings on the streamer.

In that vein, Paramount Plus also announced that “Queen of the Universe,” the singing competition produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and “Drag Race” franchise producers World of Wonder, will premiere globally on the streamer on Dec. 2. No other details have been announced about the series, but a host announcement is expected soon.

“‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a global phenomenon and we are thrilled to bring ‘All Stars’ to Paramount Plus as we expand our reality offerings,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. “With ‘Queen of the Universe,’ we are going global as we create the first annual international singing competition, to finally answer the question which country has the best drag queen.”

Meanwhile, the 13 contestants for “All Stars 6” — the most ever for the series — are returning after appearing across 10 seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (and in a few cases, two previous seasons of “All Stars”) to compete for the $100,000 top prize. The winner will take a place in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” alongside previous winners Chad Michaels (Season 1), Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 (Season 2), Trixie Mattel (Season 3), Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck (who both won Season 4) and Shea Couleé (Season 5).

The season will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Paramount Plus, followed by a new episode every Thursday.

The contestants for Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will be:

Kylie Sonique Love — Came in ninth on Season 2 of “Drag Race” and also appeared on 2018 special “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular.” She’s the first “Drag Race” contestant to come out as a trans woman during the show.

Pandora Boxx — Came in fifth on Season 2 of “Drag Race,” where she won Miss Congeniality and killed with her impersonation of Carol Channing on the first-ever Snatch Game. She also came in last on Season 1 of “All Stars,” which was a particularly raw deal as she was eliminated because her partner for the season, Mimi Imfurst, lost the lip sync.

Yara Sofia — Came in fourth on Season 3 of “Drag Race,” and she also won Miss Congeniality in her season. On Season 1 of “All Stars,” she was paired with fellow Puerto Rican queen Alexis Mateo (who appeared on Season 5 of “All Stars”), and they effectively came in fourth.

Jiggly Caliente — Came in eighth place on Season 4 of “Drag Race,” and she’s also appeared on “Broad City” and in a recurring role on “Pose.” She came out as a trans woman in 2016.

Serena ChaCha — Although she only lasted for two episodes on Season 5, Serena made her mark in “Drag Race” herstory as the center of an epic episode of the aftershow “Untucked,” inspiring the iconic gif of Detox screaming “I’ve had it! Officially!”

Trinity K. Bonet — Came in seventh on Season 6 of “Drag Race.” She memorably caused RuPaul to tear up when she triumphed in the stand-up comedy challenge.

Ginger Minj — Tied for second on Season 7 of “Drag Race,” and came in eighth on Season 2 of “All Stars.” The quick-witted comedy queen also appeared on RuPaul’s Netflix series “AJ and the Queen,” voiced one of the characters on Netflix’s animated series “Super Drag,” and costarred on Netflix’s comedy feature “Dumplin’.”

Eureka! — After having to exit Season 9 of “Drag Race” early due to an injury, she tied for second on Season 10. She also appeared opposite “Drag Race” icons Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela in the HBO reality series “We’re Here.”

A’Keria C. Davenport — Tied for third on Season 11 of “Drag Race,” and quickly became an instant meme for a three second clip of her saying “Where is the body?”

Ra’Jah O’Hara — Came in ninth on Season 11 of “Drag Race,” and mostly made her mark by stirring up drama with other contestants. Her official “All Stars” bio says she is “back with a new attitude.”

Scarlet Envy — Came in tenth on Season 11 of “Drag Race” after starting as an early favorite, but she ultimately stumbled with an almost pathological lack of rhythm in any challenge requiring dancing and choreography.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache — Tied for third on Season 11 of “Drag Race,” with an irrepressible personality that dominated the season — and divided fans.

Jan — Came in eighth on Season 12 of “Drag Race.” A musical theater fanatic, Jan’s also competed on “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” and her death stare after losing the musical challenge on “Drag Race” became an instant meme. Her girl group partner Rosé made it to the finale of Season 13 of “Drag Race.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Ron MacLean sparks controversy with odd joke during Leafs-Habs game

    “You have a photo of a guy with his tarp off, you’re definitely positive for something,” MacLean quipped during Sportsnet's Leafs-Habs broadcast.

  • Rays broadcaster, ace Glasnow imply Blue Jays may have been stealing signs

    The Toronto Blue Jays teed off on Tyler Glasnow on Friday, and they might have known what pitches were coming.

  • Return of 'The Match': Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

    Competing on the football field isn't enough for Brady and Rodgers. Now they're taking it to the golf course.

  • Alex Galchenyuk haunts Canadiens with superb Game 4 performance

    Montreal's former third-overall draft selection played a crucial role in the Toronto Maple Leafs taking a 3-1 series advantage over the Canadiens with consecutive victories at the Bell Centre.

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • Report: Donald Trump offered senator money to end Patriots Spygate investigation

    According to ESPN, Trump was acting on behalf of Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Major Japan newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancellation

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months. It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics. Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Tokyo Games that are scheduled to open on July 23. Asahi is typically liberal-leaning and often opposes the ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “We cannot think it’s rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer,” the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: “We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation." “Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating,” the editorial added. "We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancellation of the summer event.” Asahi has a morning circulation reported at 5.16 million, and 1.55 million for its evening edition. It is second in circulation behind Yomiuri Shimbun, and subsequently is the second largest circulating newspaper in the world behind Yomiuri. Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games. But opposition is mounting with only a tiny percentage of Japanese people now vaccinated. Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said Wednesday he was aware of the editorial, but offered little response. Asahi is one of about 70 local Olympic sponsors that have chipped in almost $3.5 billion to the organizing committee budget. It is also one of a half dozen newspapers that are sponsors. “Of course, different press organizations have different views. And that’s very natural," Muto said, adding local partners, or sponsors, continued to offer “support.” Senior IOC member Richard Pound said in an interview with Japan’s JiJi Press last week that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away. “Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no,” JiJi quoted Pound as saying. The British Medical Journal called last month for a hard look at going forward with the Olympics. Local medical officials have also been skeptical, and billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son suggested over the weekend that the IOC was forcing the Olympics on Japan. "Right now, more than 80% of the nation’s people want the Olympics postponed or canceled,” said Son, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. who also owns the SoftBank Hawks baseball team. “Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what rights?” Son added. Asahi also criticized the IOC, calling it “self-righteous” and also lambasted IOC vice president John Coates. Last week, Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force. “Absolutely, yes,” he replied. The newspaper said there was a “huge gap” between Coates' words and the sentiments “of the people.” “Despite its overgrown size and excessive commercialism and many other problems, the Olympics have been supported because of empathy for its ideals. ... But what is the reality now?” Asahi asked. On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the United States to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and government audits suggest it might be much larger. The IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income. Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an online petition asking the games be canceled has gained 400,000 signatures in a few weeks. Tokyo, Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration. Organizers and the IOC, often citing the authority of the World Health Organization, say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media. Fans from abroad have already been banned, and organizers are to announce next month if any fans at all will be allowed into Olympic venues. ___ Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Wade And Kantaro Komiya, The Associated Press

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, receives flagrant foul and Draymond Green commentary on Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers even series at 1-1; Clippers lose at home again

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Prized prospect Alek Manoah set to make first Blue Jays start

    Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major-league debut on Wednesday night when he starts for Toronto against the New York Yankees.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers to join TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Julius Randle wins Most Improved Player after leading Knicks to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • McDermott 'concerned' Bills won't reach NFL vaccination threshold

    McDermott has been vaccinated, but not enough Bills players have followed his lead.

  • Bryson DeChambeau fuels Koepka beef with weird workout video

    Can we please see these guys paired at the U.S. Open next month?

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.