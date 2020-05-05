‘RuPaul’s Drag Race': The Most Debatable Winners (Photos)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — the long-running reality TV competition that started on Logo and currently airs on VH1 — has crowned many worthy winners.
These champions were able to channel their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and title of America’s Next Drag superstar.
TheWrap takes a look at some of the more debatable winners from the show and its All-Star editions. We’re not throwing shade at these winners; we just argue that they had fierce — and sometimes title-worthy — competition.
Tyra Sanchez over Raven (Season 2)
Raja Gemini over Manila Luzon (Season 3)
Jinkx Monsoon over Ro-Laska-Tox (Season 5)
Violet Chachki over well, pretty much everyone else (Season 7)
Bob the Drag Queen over Kim Chi/Naomi Smalls (Season 8)
Sasha Velour over Shea Coulee, Peppermint, and Trinity Taylor (Season 9)
Trixie Mattel over well, pretty much everyone else (All Stars 3)
Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck over each other (All Stars 4)
Yvie Oddly over Brooke Lynn Hytes (Season 11)
