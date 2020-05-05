‘RuPaul’s Drag Race': The Most Debatable Winners (Photos)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — the long-running reality TV competition that started on Logo and currently airs on VH1 — has crowned many worthy winners.

These champions were able to channel their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to snatch the crown and title of America’s Next Drag superstar.

TheWrap takes a look at some of the more debatable winners from the show and its All-Star editions. We’re not throwing shade at these winners; we just argue that they had fierce — and sometimes title-worthy — competition.

Tyra Sanchez over Raven (Season 2)

Raja Gemini over Manila Luzon (Season 3)

Jinkx Monsoon over Ro-Laska-Tox (Season 5)

Violet Chachki over well, pretty much everyone else (Season 7)

Bob the Drag Queen over Kim Chi/Naomi Smalls (Season 8)

Sasha Velour over Shea Coulee, Peppermint, and Trinity Taylor (Season 9)

Trixie Mattel over well, pretty much everyone else (All Stars 3)

Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck over each other (All Stars 4)

Yvie Oddly over Brooke Lynn Hytes (Season 11)

