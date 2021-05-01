RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under review – g’day to Oceania’s fiercest queens

Like the Hydra, if you cut the head off one Drag Race, another grows in its place. After a respectful period of mourning for the wonderful Drag Race UK, and a brief interlude allowing fans to be grateful that the extremely long US Drag Race has finally finished its 13th season, now the campy competition is expanding its territory once again. Filmed in Auckland in January, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (BBC Three) sees RuPaul racking up the air miles for the first Oceanic series. Judge Michelle Visage has a soft spot for the kind of drag that is popular in the region. “You kids are not afraid to be ridiculous,” she says, fondly.

Nor are they afraid to be mean, at least judging by this first episode. Perhaps I was lulled into a false sense of friendly camaraderie by recent seasons elsewhere – and, of course, the queens are always nicer to one another once the competition is narrowed down to the final few competitors – but these girls have their claws out from the moment they arrive in the work room. This is the “I’m not here to make friends” school of reality TV, and the shade is blinding.

Still, it suggests that this season will be full of spunk (quiet at the back) and spirit. After some brief introductions, it’s time for the first mini-challenge, in which the queens are required to do a green screentest for the Thor and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi. It is a sign of the growing prestige of the competition, which now weaves big names in Hollywood (or in the UK, EastEnders cast members, which is practically the same thing) into its cameos and guest appearances. RuPaul appears to be having a blast with it.

The maxi challenge is a Drag Race classic: two runway looks, based on the notions of Born Naked and No Place Like Home. No Place Like Home is one of my favourites, because it can showcase the incredible creativity that is required to interpret a town or a city as a drag costume. I think it probably works better for those more familiar with local nuances, but the old cliche that New Zealand is full of sheep gets a fun twist.

Even though this is brand new for Australia and New Zealand, the Drag Race format is well established by now, and feels very recognisable. It’s been going since 2009, and grows in size and scope by the season. It is on its way to becoming a true institution. That means that sometimes it follows familiar lines, despite the fresh setting. There is the underdog who warns against being underestimated. There is friction between two queens who know each other well, but will nevertheless fight to the death. There is a young up-and-comer and an old-school legend. There are heartfelt stories – and RuPaul’s terrible attempts at accents.

If it sometimes feels like slipping on a favourite outfit, then unique to each national edition is the sense of humour, and I enjoyed the dry spikiness here very much. The comedian Rhys Nicholson assists Visage and RuPaul with the judging, and does so with expert levels of smuttiness. There is, naturally, a reference to penal colonies.

One of the growing areas of debate around Drag Race concerns the financial implications of taking part. Costumes and wigs can cost a lot of money. While the US version has become increasingly glossy, one of the joys of the UK edition was its DIY spirit. Here, the prize is AU$30,000 (£16,700) – more than the “trip to LA” offered in the UK, but not the US $100,000 (£72,000) up for grabs in the US. It is early days, but it remains to be seen what that means for the overall feel of the show. Will it be punky, will it be slick, or will it fall somewhere in between?

I am absolutely awful at predicting who will do well in any TV competition. From Bake Off to the Apprentice to Drag Race, if there’s someone I like, they will inevitably be booted off in the second or third episode, or occasionally, in the opening episode. The version released to critics by the BBC cuts off the ending, so I have no idea who made it through, but so far, I like the experienced confidence of Max Shield, “fierce fashion bitch” Scarlet Adams, and the wit of Karen From Finance, whose runway looks impress the judges. One of the delights of RuPaul’s Drag Race anywhere is that something being declared as a “drunk, sloppy mess” is a compliment of the highest order.