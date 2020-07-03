RuPaul Deletes All of His Instagram Posts and Deactivates His Twitter — and Fans Don't Know Why

RuPaul has disappeared from social media.

This week, fans noticed that the Emmy-winning host, 59, has deleted every post from his Instagram account and his Twitter has been deactivated.

A rep for the star had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The move has left many fans feeling confused, with one user tweeting: "Can someone please check on @RuPaul. Mother deleted everything on her Instagram."

"Why did RuPaul just totally decimate his entire Instagram tho — what is happening?" another fan said.

Another RuPaul fan suggested that the mother of drag had been hacked, sharing a screen recorded video of posts seemingly disappearing from his Instagram one by one.

"@RuPual someone is hacking your Instagram and deleting your photos," the fan wrote alongside the video.

"What's going on!?" a different social media user asked.

While RuPaul's personal pages have been wiped or deactivated, the official RuPaul's Drag Race Instagram account remains active.

Season 5 of the series' spinoff RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premiered last month. The show will follow 10 fan-favorite queens from years past returning for another chance at the crown (and that $100,000 cash prize).

Whoever wins will earn her spot in the RuPaul's Drag Race Hall of Fame, next to past All-Stars winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel and reigning co-champions Trinity The Tuck and Monét X Change.

In May, Jaida Essence Hall was chosen as the winner for season 12 of Drag Race.

The 32-year-old pageant queen from Milwaukee, Wisconsin — known for her flawless runway looks and unexpected comedy chops — was crowned the victor in the VH1 reality show's grand finale, which was filmed remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She beat out fellow competitors Gigi Goode, 21, Crystal Methyd, 28.

“Jaida Essence Hall, you are simply the best,” said RuPaul after Jaida's win. “The Drag Race family is honored to have you as our Next Drag Superstar. Thank you for raising the bar during the most competitive season in herstory. To Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd, you are both wildly creative artists and I cannot wait to see what you do next! Oh, and don't forget to vote on November 3rd.”

Drag Race has received three Emmys since its debut in 2009, winning best competition program in 2019, 2018 and 2017.