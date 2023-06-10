Runway closed at Tokyo's Haneda airport after 2 planes bump into each other

TOKYO (AP) — Two passenger planes bumped into each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport Saturday but no injuries were reported, Japanese media reports said.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok accidentally hit an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport and the runway was subsequently closed and some flights were delayed, the reports said.

Footage broadcast by TBS TV News showed two commercial jets stopped on the same runway.

The airlines, the airport and Japan's Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls.

The cause of the accident was not clear.

A winglet on the Thai Airways plane appeared to have been damaged, according to photographs and media reports. Winglets are the vertical projections on the tip of the wing that reduce drag.

The Associated Press