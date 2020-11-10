Runnisaidpur Election Result 2020: JD(U)'s Pankaj Kumar Mishra seeks to avenge 2015 defeat

Runnisaidpur Election Result 2020: A rural seat, the Runnisaidpur Assembly Constituency is in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar and part of the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.

According to News18, "In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Mangita Devi of RJD won in this seat by defeating Pankaj Kumar Mishra of BLSP by a margin of 14,110 votes."

The 29 Runnisaidpur constituency, which voted on 3 November, 2020, consists of community development block Runnisaidpur; Gram Panchayats Gaura, Mohini, Pandaul Buzurg, Bath Asli and Kauria Raipur of Nanpur community development block, the News18 report said.

A total of 10 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Runnisaidpur seat this year. In 2015, it was 14.

Here is some information about the Runnisaidpur constituency:

Total number of voters: 2,80,975

Number of male voters: 1,49,924

Number of female voters: 1,30,796

Number of transgender voters: 6

Voter turnout in 2020: 52.93 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 53.6 percent

