New running track part of council's sports plan

Chilton Fields, in Stowmarket, could be home to a running track [Mid Suffolk District Council]

A state-of-the-art running track could be built as part of a council’s efforts to improve a town's health and fitness facilities.

Mid Suffolk District Council wants to build a six-lane track with a 100-metre-sprint section and a separate 200-metre oval mini athletics track at Chilton Fields in Stowmarket.

The overall cost of the project - including floodlighting for a second rugby pitch - would be more than £861,000, but £497,000 of that could be contributed by developers.

The proposal is part of the council's Stowmarket Health, Education and Leisure Facilities (SHELF) scheme, which aims to address health inequalities.

The council hopes to build a sports pavilion at Chilton Fields as part of a wider £2.4m project [Saunders Boston Architects]

A decision on whether to accept a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) bid from developers will be made by cabinet members next Tuesday.

CIL payments, legally required from developers of residential sites across the district, are reinvested to ensure facilities can develop at the same rate as housing.

The overall £2.4m SHELF project includes a synthetic 3G pitch and has already seen a new outdoor fitness trail installed.

The council has also worked with Stowmarket Cricket Club to put in new cricket nets at its Chilton Fields base, and is looking into building a shared sports pavilion.

Andrew Mellen, the council leader who represents the Green Party, said: "Since the conception, this has been an ambitious project - but one I am pleased to see we are making great progress with.

"We have always been very clear about our commitment to sports and wellbeing facilities, and this is just one of the ways that we can reaffirm that commitment.

"This funding will allow us to push ahead with our plans and deliver some truly great facilities for the people of Stowmarket and surrounding areas."

