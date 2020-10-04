'Running out of time': Efforts to speed up counting mail ballots stall in battleground states

WASHINGTON — Battleground states that could decide the presidential election face a shrinking window to take action to allow the processing of absentee ballots before Election Day to cut down on the days or even weeks it could take to have final results.

But in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two key swing states, efforts have stalled in Republican-controlled state legislatures. And in a third crucial state, Michigan, a push to begin the counting process several days before the election is dead. Lawmakers there instead chose to give election officials just a 10-hour head-start.

It means that outcomes in the three Rust Belt states could remain in doubt long after polls close Nov. 3, the result of a unprecedented high volume of mail-in ballots expected amid the coronavirus.

And because of the critical importance of these three states – President Donald Trump narrowly won each in 2016, but polling shows Democratic Joe Biden ahead in all three – the outcome of the entire presidential election is likely to be on hold as well.

Of the 16 most contested states in the presidential election, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Maine and New Hampshire don't allow the processing of counting absentee ballots to begin until Election Day. Michigan was in the same category until last week. Although Michigan state lawmakers voted to allow ballots to be opened 10 hours before polls close, experts say such a small jump-start will have little impact.

"It's like taking a band-aid and putting it on a gushing wound," said Amber McReynolds, CEO of the National Vote at Home Institute, which has lobbied states to give election officials the ability to process mail ballots in advance of the election. "The three states that remain as the most problematic are Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania."

The outlook in these three states – which each have Democratic governors and legislatures with Republican majorities – comes as Trump during the first presidential election ramped up his assault on mail-voting with several unfounded and misleading claims alleging widespread fraud. He declined to pledge that he would hold off on declaring victory before all absentee votes are counted and bemoaned the amount of time it could take to count ballots.

With the election just one month way, any action by these or other states would need to happen soon. Mail-voting is already underway in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan along with several other states.

Before counting absentee ballots, election officials must undertake several procedures: open the envelopes containing the ballots, match the signatures on the ballots to registration rolls, verify the bar codes on the envelopes; and in some states remove a "secrecy envelope" containing the ballot from the envelope it's mailed in. Battleground states like Florida and Arizona allow this process to begin weeks before Election Day, but other states must wait until Nov. 3.

In Wisconsin, municipal clerks have long sought the ability to count at least some ballots before Election Day, but Republicans who control the legislature have been unable to reach an agreement on the issue. Legislative leaders have no plans to come back into session before Election Day, even though Wisconsin’s top Republican, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, has argued the ballot-counting law should be changed.

More than 1.2 million Wisconsin voters have requested mail ballots for the election. Democrats and nonpartisan entities who sued over a number of the state’s election laws have sought to allow absentee ballots to be counted before Election Day.

