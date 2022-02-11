After running table in Sochi, Canada's Jones loses first curling match at Games

BEIJING — Canada's Jennifer Jones did something she'd never done before: lose a match at the Olympic Games.

Jones dropped an 8-5 decision to Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa in women's curling at the Beijing Games Friday.

It was her first Olympic defeat after running the table en route to gold at Sochi 2014. She won her opener in Beijing 12-7 over South Korea.

Jones was under pressure from the start at the Ice Cube Friday and could not settle into a rhythm. Fujisawa ran Jones out of rocks in the 10th end as Canada dropped to 1-1.

"We got behind early but we really fought until the end," Jones said. "So I'm proud of how we finished. We just need to be a little bit sharper early."

Canada's Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Switzerland's Peter de Cruz later in men's curling.

Skier Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac Etchemin, Que., was pleased with her 14th-place finish in the women's super-G – 1.14 seconds behind gold medallist Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.

"I really attacked and put it all on the line through all the sections. There were a little mistakes here and there but it was a really tight race," said Gagnon.

Roni Remme of Collingwood, Ont., was 24th after completing her run in one minute 15.78 seconds.

At the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva set a track record in the opening heat in women's skeleton, crossing the finish line in 1:02.03. A slower second heat saw the Canadian drop into ninth.

Jane Channell of North Vancouver, B.C., was 17th after the second heat.

In the men's 15-kilometre cross country ski race, three Canadians were in the top-40.

Olivier Leveille of Sherbrooke, Que., was 29th, finishing nearly three minutes after gold-medal winner Iivo Niskanen of Finland. Remi Drolet of Rossland, B.C., was 33rd, while Antoine Cyr of Gatineau, Que., came in 37th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press