Running a Successful Mitten Business With Her Own Two Hands | Made in America, Season 4, Ep 2

"It's hard to pitch your business, especially when you need the money." - Takia Ross, Owner, Accessmatized

Business owner and running mittens inventor Susan Clayton is about to go on stage at the Crab Tank, Baltimore Homecoming's Shark-Tank-style pitch competition. On the line: $25,000.

For several years, Susan served as a coach with the non-profit organization and running group Back on My Feet, which organizes runs and supports the homeless community in the city of Baltimore. Her hands would get intensely cold on these runs, and when she saw a friend wearing socks on their hands, she thought, "I can do better than that."

Five years later, REI reached out and she was selling her WhitePaws RunMitts in four of its stores. Now, REI has placed an order to sell in 80 of its stores.

Can Susan break through to the next level and overcome supply chain issues threatening to cripple her business before it really takes off?

Watch Susan's story as part of GoDaddy's Made in America: Baltimore series, streaming now on YouTube every Thursday through Oct. 27, 2022.

About Made in America

Made in America is a GoDaddy YouTube docuseries made in partnership with our social impact program, Empower by GoDaddy. As part of our commitment to fostering opportunity for all, Made in America's purpose is to further GoDaddy's mission by showcasing the stories of everyday entrepreneurs, intentionally focusing on the disparity in opportunities and access to resources for underserved communities. The fourth season tells the inspiring stories of Baltimore entrepreneurs beating the odds. To learn more about Made in America, visit www.GoDaddy.com/made-in-america.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com

