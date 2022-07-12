This best-selling surge protector with 6 outlets and 3 USB ports is on sale for $17 — over 50% off for Prime Day

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nothing is more frustrating than running out of outlets at home. It almost seems like no matter what you do, there never seems to be enough outlets for your gadgets and electronic household items.

One of the easiest ways to add more outlets and protect them from using too much power is to buy a surge protector and right now, one of the most reliable and durable options on the market is over 50% off on Amazon for Prime Day, retailing for just $17.

Huntkey 6 AC Outlet Surge Protector With 3 USB Charging Ports, $16.99 With Ticked Coupon (Orig. $39.99)

$16.99 $39.99 at Amazon

This Huntkey surge protector doubles as an outlet extender, coming with six traditional AC outlets and three USB charging ports.

Plug this multi-outlet plug into one of your existing wall plugs to triple the number of outlets for one area. The USB charging ports have fast-charging technology, so you won’t have to wait forever for your phone to reach 100%, like with traditional outlets and other surge protectors.

This $17 device also boasts the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” label, meaning it’s been approved by Amazon editors.

Credit: Amazon

Also, with over 5,000 five-star reviews, it’s a customer favorite. Several shoppers say this surge protector is an absolute “must-have” for a number of reasons.

“I had so many things to plug in but not enough outlets and this fixed my problem,” one shopper wrote. “Plugged in, I have my phone, noisemaker, humidifier, baby camera screen and there is still space for more.”

Another shopper who shared the same sentiments also added that “the fast-charging USB ports make this a winner.”

Snag the Huntkey 6 AC Outlet Surge Protector With 3 USB Charging Ports now while it’s on sale for just $17!

