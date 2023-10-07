Running ‘may be better’ than pills for treating depression and anxiety, study finds

Running led to an improved effect on general heart rate, researchers found - Nico De Pasquale Photography/Moment RF

Running is as good as antidepressants for treating depression and anxiety, research has shown, although experts warn it is harder to stick to.

The first study to compare taking antidepressants against regular running found that after 16 weeks, about 44 per cent of people in each group had shown improvements.

The running group has also lost weight, lowered their blood pressure and improved their heart function, compared with the antidepressant arm, whose members showed a slight downturn in physical health.

But experts warned that the drop-out rate was higher among the runners, with 52 per cent finishing the four-month course compared with 82 per cent of people taking antidepressants.

“Our results suggest that implementing exercise therapy is something we should take much more seriously, as it could be a good – and maybe even better – choice for some of our patients,” said Professor Brenda Penninx of Vrije University, in Amsterdam.

“Both interventions helped with the depression to around the same extent. Antidepressants generally had a worse impact on body weight, heart rate variability and blood pressure, whereas running therapy led to an improved effect on general fitness and heart rate for instance.

‘Hard to stick at’

“The study shows that lots of people like the idea of exercising, but it can be difficult to carry this through, even though the benefits are significant. We found that most people are compliant in taking antidepressants, whereas around half of the running group adhered to the two-times-a-week exercise therapy.”

For the study, 141 patients suffering from depression or anxiety were offered the choice of either antidepressants for 16 weeks, or group-based running therapy for 16 weeks.

Forty-five chose antidepressants, with 96 participating in running. The members of the group that chose antidepressants were slightly more depressed than the members of the group which chose to take running.

The antidepressant group took Escitalopram for 16 weeks. The running group aimed for two to three closely supervised 45-minute group sessions per week (over 16 weeks).

Both plans were found to improve depressive symptoms and lower anxiety.

‘Both therapies work’

“It is important to say that there is room for both therapies in care for depression,” added Prof Penninx.

“Antidepressants are generally safe and effective. They work for most people. We know that not treating depression at all leads to worse outcomes; so antidepressants are generally a good choice.

“Nevertheless, we need to extend our treatment arsenal as not all patients respond to antidepressants or are willing to take them.”

The researchers said that running could also help people avoid the side-effects which can often occur with antidepressants.

‘Adverse effects’

Commenting, Dr Eric Ruhe of Amsterdam University Medical Centre, said: “These are very interesting results that again show that physical health can influence mental health and that treatment of depression and anxiety can be achieved by exercising, obviously without the adverse effects of antidepressant drugs.

“A very important finding is the difference in adherence between the interventions. This shows that it is more difficult to change a lifestyle habit than taking a pill.

“This is not exclusively found in psychiatry, indicating that we also have to focus on how to improve compliance to healthy behaviour. This could have tremendous impact on healthcare more generally, but also on psychiatric diseases.”

The research was presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology in Barcelona.