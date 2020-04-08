Running in lockdown? This is how to plan your route to avoid busy places

Photo credit: Yu Tsai for Harper's Bazaar

Taken up running recently? You're not alone. With gyms and swimming pools closed to help curtail the coronavirus pandemic, lacing up as a way to stay fit is increasingly popular. But with runners facing criticism for ignoring social-distancing rules and your local park feeling busier than ever, you may be wondering how to find new running routes in your area without a running buddy or being part of a club.

We’re here to help. Whether you are a beginner or already a regular runner, these tools will come in handy for plotting routes that avoid busy places on your next run.



The best apps to help plan a quiet running route

Strava

If you have the premium version of Strava (what the app calls its ‘Summit Membership’), now is a great time to experiment with the new ‘routes’ tool . Just put in whether you’re running or cycling, how far you’d like to go and whether you’re keen to avoid hills; the app will then suggest a number of routes near you, based on where other runners have been.

While you can’t tell Strava to avoid the park, this is a good way to see running routes you might not have explored.



Alternatively, if you’re still using the free version of the app, you can manually create your own routes using the desktop version of the site. Once you’ve logged on to the desktop site, click the plus icon in the right-hand corner of the page and opt to create a route. Here, you can plot a running route and save it to your phone to follow as you run. To find your saved route on the mobile app, click record, then select the routes option to see saved maps.

GO TO STRAVA



Plotaroute.com

Similar to Strava, this is simple route-plotting tool that works best on your laptop. As you plot the route, it’ll work out the distance of your run and give you the option to input your running speed, allowing the programme to work out how long the route should take you. If you sign up and create an account, you can save the route to your phone and upload it to your preferred running app, although this can be a little fiddly.

GO TO PLOT A ROUTE

Map my run

Another popular running app, Map My Run gives runners the option to plot their own route or, (probably more helpful for beginners) the ability to search through popular running routes near you. The app gives you the option of saving your favourite routes and accessing them on the app if you get lost mid-run.

GO TO MAP MY RUN



Os maps

Another hugely popular map-building platform, Ordnance Survey (OS Maps) is pretty high tech when it comes to plotting a running route. You’ll need a subscription to get some of the features, but using the free app you can find local walks, running routes and cycle paths.

There are almost two million routes stored in the routes database, many of them free. If you’re heading out on a more complicated adventure, you can save your favourite routes as a GPX file and upload them to your GPS device.

GO TO OS MAPS



Komoot

Komoot is probably more useful if you’re heading out on your bike, as the on-the-go, offline navigation is one of the platform’s most desirable features, but it can still make it easy to plot new routes. From a running point of view, it’ll help you get from A to B, but also gives you a rough idea of how easy it will be to follow the route, and whether you’ll be on footpaths or trails.

GO TO KOMOOT

