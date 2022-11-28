Save hundreds on the best Cyber Monday TV deals of 2022

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian, Michael Desjardin and John Higgins, Reviewed
·5 min read
We're keeping track of all the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals from Amazon, Best Buy and more.
We're keeping track of all the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals from Amazon, Best Buy and more.

Cyber Monday is here and the TV deals do not disappoint. If the thought of staying inside this holiday season and streaming your favorite show sounds cozy, we're right there with you. Treat yourself to blockbuster savings on a brand new TV so you can binge shows from Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services, all of which have deals going on this week. We've found some fantastic Cyber Monday TV discounts on quality panels from LG, Samsung, TCL and more, like $400 off one of the best Samsung TVs of the year.

Update 8:07AM EST: With Cyber Monday upon us, we're tracking all of the best TV deals from major retailers. We're updating this post live throughout the day and will note any major changes to prices or availability as they happen. -Michael Desjardin, Reviewed

Cyber Monday 2022 is here: Shop the best 200+ Cyber Monday deals right now

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Our favorite deals on Sony, Samsung, LG, and TCL TVs right now

  1. Samsung S95B Quantum HDR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV at Crutchfield from $1,447.99 (Save $750 to $891)

  2. Samsung 75-Inch QLED Q60B 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $997.99 (Save $400)

  3. Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80B Series - 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $897.99 (Save $300)

  4. ​​Sony 65-Inch A95K QD-OLED TV at Amazon for $2,998 (Save $1,001.99)

  5. TCL 55-Inch 5-Series S555 4K UHD QLED at Amazon for $429.99 (Save $70)

Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Save on a bunch of sizes from Hisense, Vizio, Samsung and TCL

Walmart has rolled back prices on quality screens all day. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our best TVs under $500 guide for its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility, creating solid image quality for your favorite shows and movies. Walmart has the 43-inch model for a $40 price cut at $218.

Walmart has rolled back prices this Cyber Monday on top Vizio and Hisense TVs.
Shop Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals

Find savings on TVs from LG, TCL, Hisense, and Samsung

Cyber Monday deals continue through the weekend at Best Buy where some of our favorite budget TVs on sale, including the TCL 5-Series with built-in Roku. It’s a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ experience wherever you plunk down a TV. If the Android smart platform is more your speed, the Hisense U6G is 30% off at $384.99, and gets you premium performance for a wallet-friendly price.

Best Buy has excellent Cyber Monday deals on TVs from manufacturers including Samsung and TCL.
Shop Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals

Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Save hundreds on 4K QLED and OLED TVs from LG, Hisense, Samsung and TCL

Amazon has deals on some of our favorite TVs, including the 55-inch Samsung Q80B, a quantum dot-equipped LED TV with a bright, colorful picture. Right now, the Q80B is on sale for just $897.99—that's 25% off it's usual price. There's also the 55-inch TCL S555 5-Series TV, our Best of Year 2022 pick for Best TV Under $500.

Amazon is offering Cyber Monday deals on TVs from Samsung, LG and more.
TV deals at B&H Photo, Crutchfield and Samsung

The Cyber Monday TV deals aren’t limited to Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. There are some excellent deals to be had at B&H Photo, Samsung and Crutchfield, including on the phenomenal Samsung S95B that is one of two OLED TVs that use quantum dot technology for superior contrast and color.

Samsung has great deals on TVs including the S95B QD-OLED.
Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 is taking place today, Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Where are the best TV deals on Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday TV deals are everywhere this year, from Amazon to Best Buy to Walmart and more. But the biggest discounts we're seeing right now are from Amazon, where you can find the 65-inch Sony A95K for more than $1,000 off, and Crutchfield, who have a 35% discount on the 55-inch Samsung S95B.

What are the best Cyber Monday TV deals?

During Cyber Monday 2022, you can score on a wide variety of TVs from the biggest retailers around. For instance, at Amazon you can grab a HD TV for less than $150 with the ​​Hisense A4 Series TV. In terms of Cyber Monday TV deals, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so shop these elite discounts now while you can.

Are Cyber Monday deals worth it?

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping day of the year, and it's all because of the deals. In preparation for the holiday season, products at retailers across the country and across the web are sold at deep discounts, and not just on older models. Cyber Monday deals on recent releases might not be as deep as tried-and-true models, but you'll still be able to find great deals.

How long do Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

