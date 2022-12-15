Running with the Hadza - the race celebrating a way of life

Photography by Nikki Culley - Words by Tom Reynolds
·7 min read
Sports Insight Banner
Sports Insight Banner

A fire crackles just after dawn in north Tanzania's bushlands. The sun is starting to rise over the Yaeda Valley and the start of a new day means one thing for the Hadza tribe. It's time to begin their daily ritual of finding the food that will sustain them until next sunrise.

For the women, this means heading out with long wooden sticks to forage for berries and dig for edible tubers. For the men, it's a time to hunt. With handmade bows and arrows, they will cover up to 40km on foot by midday.

In the summer of 2023 a group of ultra-marathon runners will arrive on Hadza land for an 80km race. Competitors will use Hadza survival skills to sustain themselves.

There will be no feed zones or energy gels. Runners won't be allowed to bring supplies. Water will have to be gathered from natural rainwater cisterns in baobab trees while the trees' fruit will be among their energy sources.

The Hadza tribe have been living this way in this region for thousands of years. They are one of the world's few remaining hunter-gatherer tribes. They live sustainably day-to-day off their native land in the Yaeda Valley, don't hoard food or resources and have no history of famine.

However, their population has diminished to 1,300 because of encroachment from pastoral tribes and farming settlements. They have lost 90% of their land since the 1960s.

"When I was a child there were no other tribes in the area up to 80km from here," tribe elder Maroba says as he sits on a rock overlooking the valley.

"The game that was here then - everything from elephant, giraffe, zebra, wildebeest - was plentiful for hunting. Slowly that changed and people started moving in."

The race will take place during the dry season, when the landscape looks barren and unforgiving. But the Hadza women emphasise there is an abundance of food if you know where to look. During a morning forage, Apooa shows us a greyish looking branch that signals there are edible tubers underneath. She says: "We're digging for makalitako and this food will sustain us until this evening."

Early the next morning we're about to experience first-hand some of the course with two tribe members, Moshi and Sindano.

The Hadza are an entirely egalitarian society in relation to gender and age. However, there's a definite hierarchy in the expertise in our running group.

With a bow and arrow in one hand and the other in his pocket, Moshi is moving fast over rocky, uneven, hilly terrain with Sindano, alert to any potential hunting opportunity. You've got to run to keep up.

Earlier that morning, the route of next year's race was explained to Moshi by Mika Peterson, our guide and translator from the Dorobo Fund, a conservation arm of Dorobo Safaris that works with the Hadza to retain land rights. He will work with ultra-marathon expert Josue Stephens and his company Barefoot Adventures to organise the race, which doesn't have a name yet.

The Hadza don't use kilometres or miles. Mika - switching between Swahili and the Hadza's click language, Hadzane - explains the route using well-known Hadza landmarks.

"Researchers have put trackers on Hadza people and it is very common for a Hadza to go off hunting and do 30 or 40km in a morning," says Daudi Peterson, Mika's father, who has been working with the Hadza since the 1990s.

Race organiser Stephens has spent extended periods of his life running with the Tarahuma tribe in Mexico, subject of the best-selling book Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. He was drawn to organising a race with the Hadza in part by their athlete-like endurance.

Studies have shown that a typical Hadza tribe member completes the UK's recommended weekly guidance for exercise - 150 minutes - every day. They have also found the Hadza have enviable heart health, with low blood pressure and cholesterol levels, even in old age.

Some members of the Hadza group tell us they would like to do the race, with Mika adding: "Someone like Moshi, we'll probably ask to stay near the back to help anyone who is struggling."

It will be a tough course for the 50 to 100 racers expected to compete.

Eighty kilometres in temperatures over 30C at 1,300m altitude (the same as the UK's highest mountain Ben Nevis) will be difficult enough. The racers will also forage for wild berries, dig for tubers, hand-make arrows, harvest honey and climb the baobab trees for water and fruit.

"For the racers, those challenges are going to take a really long time, but I am going to be able to do them really quickly," Moshi says.

You can spot the ubiquitous baobab trees from any vantage point in the valley. Their thick trunks give them the appearance of water hydrants.

The baobab is known across Africa as the tree of life and for good reason. It's one of the world's largest succulents and can store more than 100,000 litres of water during the rainy season. Its citrus fruit is a well known superfood with six times more vitamin C than an orange.

Mika says: "The baobab will be the main sustaining food for the race. Racers cannot bring any of their own food and will have to obtain food and drink with skills they learn from the Hadza."

Midway through a morning hunt on our penultimate day in the valley we stopped to practise our baobab harvesting skills (also known as throwing sticks to knock the fruit off its branches). Moshi is again at the fore, laughing, smiling and teaching us the traditional Hadza hello.

'Am I yega' translates as 'are you alive?'

Earlier, Moshi had been smoking out killer bees from their hive for honey. It took him minutes to make a small fire, using the friction from branches in a hand-drill technique and dried grass as kindling. Racers will also have to master this for roasting tubers and warmth at night.

Just to the right of us is a piece of wood painted white on one side and green on the other. It's about a metre high and is a boundary marker.

The flaking paint draws the lines of Hadza territory and marks where pastoral Datoga tribes are allowed on to Hadza land at certain times of year for cattle grazing.

Some of the race proceeds will be paid directly to the Hadza, for use of their land and the sharing of their survival skills. They spend money on healthcare, education and settling land disputes. They have lived in this region for tens of thousands of years, but only since 2003 has their traditional territory been officially assigned to them under Tanzanian law.

On our final afternoon with the Hadza, we spent some time sitting on a huge rock overlooking the Yaeda Valley with Maroba. Asked how the valley has changed in his lifetime, Maroba began a long story, his arms pointing in various directions as he explained the different areas on the horizon, which used to be Hadza land.

When he had finished talking, we asked how he felt about the encroaching rival tribes.

He smiled and, with characteristic Hadza compassion, says: "It's become a lot harder to be able to live off the land than when I was a child.

"The increase of people and pressure, even if we do have these designated areas that have some kind of protection, make it so hard to hunt. The way it is going is not looking too pretty, but those people need to make a living as well."

Latest Stories

  • 'Intriguing' Adam Fantilli hoping to crack Canada's world junior roster

    MONCTON, N.B. — Adam Fantilli was trying to get the game up and running on his laptop. The freshman forward's Michigan Wolverines were set to play the Michigan State Spartans in a clash of NCAA rivals. Fantilli's only problem? The matchup wasn't available to stream online. Undeterred and still keen to watch some hockey following a long practice session at Canada's world junior selection camp, Connor Bedard offered a solution – the phenom's Regina Pats were playing the Prince Albert Raiders in We

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award

    Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.” That’s never been more true. The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has fi

  • Beasley, Jazz cool off Williamson, Pelicans 121-100

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans with a 121-100 victory on Tuesday night. Williamson scored 26 points in 26 minutes and Jonas Valanciunas scored 15, but the Pelicans' seven-game winning streak was snapped. Only one of those wins came on the road, where New Orleans is 6-6. After missing three games with an illness, Utah's Lauri Markkanen showed little rust in scoring 19 points,

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Jaromir Jagr forced into action at age 50 after illness decimates team he owns

    NHL legend Jaromir Jagr can still put up points in pro hockey at the age of 50.

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.