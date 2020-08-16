Running in circles: Triathlete finds shapes in maps to create GPS drawings

Some weekends, Jesse English runs in circles in Fredericton neighbourhoods he's never been to before, surrounded by neighbours he's never met.

They stare at him sometimes, probably wondering why he runs in loops and in zigzags, not really going anywhere.

Never once have they stopped him to ask what he's doing. But what he's doing is creating drawings of animals or messages of hope — by tracking his run through his GPS phone application.

"Since April, I have created an elephant, a rabbit, a boat, a Canada flag, a message to Nova Scotians after the shooting and one for health-care workers."

How to stay motivated?

English is a 30-year-old software developer and avid runner, cyclist and swimmer that has been creating GPS drawings by running through Fredericton streets with a GPS tracker on his phone.

It's his way to stay active and motivated.

For 10 months before the pandemic, English ran upwards of 50 kilometres, biked more than 200 kilometres and swam about four kilometres every week, in preparation of the International Triathlon Union World Championship.

The event was going to be held in Edmonton on Aug. 21.

But COVID-19 happened and the championship was cancelled.

"When that disappeared, it was hard to keep pushing through the hours of training with no reason."

English had to find a way to stay motivated, and as he scrolled through Instagram one day in April, he saw a photo of a GPS drawing and decided to try it out himself.

Staring at maps for hours

To create a GPS drawing, English said, the first and hardest step is to actually find an interesting shape in a map.

"I have this big, blank Fredericton Google map that I print out and I just sit there for hours doodling on it. I put it in a ziplock bag and I draw on it with a dry erase marker."

Once he finds a shape, he traces it on the map with a pen and makes small notes in areas where he wants to get extra details. Then he folds the map into his pocket and is out the door.

