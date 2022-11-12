Running back combo leads the way for North Crowley as Panthers knock off Timber Creek

Tom Curtis
Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram

After a tentative start, Dejuan Lacy led unbeaten North Crowley past Keller Timber Creek, 66-17, at Crowley ISD Stadium on Friday night in a Class 6A D1 bi-district game.

Lacy finished with 241 yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns, three of which were in the first half. Teammate Cornelius Warren rushed for 134 yards in 10 carries and two touchdowns to compliment Lacy and complete the Panthers’ one-two punch.

Both running backs left late in the third quarter with the Panthers nursing a 46-10 lead.

North Crowley led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and 25-10 at halftime.

The Panthers (11-0) advance to the area round to face El Paso Pebble Hills, a 38-35 winner over Odessa Permian of “Friday Night Lights” fame, at a time, date, and place to be determined.

Despite the final score and the records of the teams coming in – the Panthers’ dominance was not immediately felt. The Falcons even led early on and the Panthers’ first touchdown required a trick play. On their initial possession, quarterback Chris Jimerson’s first pass was intercepted by Jahrid Hughes at the Timber Creek 30.

But the Falcons were not able to take advantage and had to punt. North Crowley took over at the Timber Creek 46 and drove for a touchdown in eight plays. Warren scored from the 1. The touchdown was set up by a halfback pass. Jimerson threw a lateral right to Xavier Alexander who, in turn, hurled to a wide open Lacy for 23 yards to the 1.

Lacy had to go down on one knee to make the catch and, hence, was called down there. Timber Creek, however, replied with a touchdown drive of its own. The Falcons drove 51 yards in five plays capped with an 11-yard sweep by Anthony Joe “AJ” Parks. Kyle Gallegos’ extra point gave Timber Creek the lead, 7-6, with 5:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Parks, though, left with an injury with about three minutes left in the first half and did not return. He had 46 yards on 11 carries at that point and still was the Falcons’ leading ground gainer.

It was practically all Panthers after that the Falcons’ touchdown. Three plays and less than a minute later, Lacy broke free off-tackle left for a 64-yard touchdown and a permanent 12-7 lead with 4:06 left in the first quarter.

The running back scored the Panthers’ next three touchdowns on runs of 18, 14, and 6 yards. The last one came on opening drive in the second half giving North Crowley a 32-10 lead. The Panthers drove 75 yards in six plays with Lacy accounting for all of the plays and yardage.

On defense, Anthony Toliver sacked the quarterback twice and Franklin Cunningham had one. Cunningham’s sack was crucial because it came at a time when it appeared Timber Creek might make a game of it.

He dropped Lior-jire Mendji, Falcon quarterback, for a 3-yard loss back to the Panther 14 on third-and-4. Timber Creek settled for a 31-yard field goal to make it 25-10 at halftime.

The scoring opportunity was set up by Hughes’ second interception at the North Crowley 17.

