Runners and riders to replace Gareth Southgate

The Football Association will task technical director John McDermott with recommending Gareth Southgate’s successor as England manager if their worst fears are realised, with four men likely to top the potential candidates.

Southgate confirmed he is considering his future as manager following England’s World Cup exit, although McDermott and the FA are desperate for him to stay on and will do everything they can to convince him to see out his contract that runs until December 2024.

Brendan Rodgers, Maurico Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel would all be on the FA list of possible candidates to take over from Southgate, while assistant-manager Steve Holland could also come into consideration.

Should Southgate go, then McDermott, the former head of coaching and player development at Tottenham Hotspur, will be the leading voice within the FA to find the right man for chief executive Mark Bullingham to appoint.

Here, Telegraph Sport assesses the pros and cons of the four men who will feature prominently in McDermott’s thoughts if Southgate decides to stand down.

Brendan Rodgers

Pros: McDermott is a big admirer of Rodgers and is thought to have recommended him to Tottenham in the past. His style of football and ability to communicate through the media will be attractive to the FA.

Cons: Rodgers could be too expensive for the FA, given Leicester would be due £8million in compensation and he currently earns around £10m-a-year. Would the ‘No surrender’ brigade accept a Northern Irishman?

Thomas Tuchel

Pros: Tuchel has already proved himself to be one of the best tournament coaches in the world, winning the Champions League with Chelsea. There is arguably nobody better to steer a team through a knockout game.

Cons: It would be a brave call for the FA to appoint a German manager to take charge of England for the 2024 European Championships in Germany. Tuchel would be open to succeeding Southgate, but would he be a long-term choice?

Mauricio Pochettino

Pros: McDermott has already worked closely with the Argentine at Tottenham and Pochettino is well known to some England stars, including captain Harry Kane. Top-class management experience at Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.

Cons: A bit like Tuchel, Pochettino’s nationality could be a problem, as there would be some who would struggle to accept an Argentine in charge of England. Would Pochettino be able to handle the political element of being manager of the national team?

Steve Holland

Pros: Extremely highly rated as Southgate’s assistant and one of the most successful coaches in the English game. He would offer the FA and the England players continuity and is possibly the only attainable English candidate right now.

Cons: Inexperienced as a manager, having spent the majority of his coaching career as an assistant. Holland has given interviews, but may not want the national attention the England job brings. It is unclear whether or not his future is linked to Southgate’s.