The runners and riders for PM if Liz Truss is ousted as Tory leader

Nick Gutteridge
·5 min read
Rishi Sunak is the favourite to take over if Liz Truss is forced out - Reuters/Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph
Rishi Sunak is the favourite to take over if Liz Truss is forced out - Reuters/Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph

A third Conservative MP on Sunday night came forth calling for Liz Truss to quit her post as Prime Minister as discontent continues to brew in the party.

Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend and Porthcrawl since 2019, said Ms Truss had "undermined Britain’s economic credibility and fractured our party irreparably" after her mini-Budget last month sparked weeks of fiscal turmoil.

Meanwhile, Andrew Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, told the Telegraph: "We cannot carry on like this. Our country, its people and our party deserve better."

Earlier on Sunday, Crispin Blunt, the veteran MP for Reigate, urged the Prime Minister to resign "now".

Tory MPs are “circulating a smorgasbord” of names for who could replace Ms Truss in Number 10, a senior ally of hers has admitted.

Here we look at the runners and riders for the next Tory leader and the latest odds by Sky Bet.

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak - Reuters/Phil Noble
Rishi Sunak - Reuters/Phil Noble

The former chancellor is the favourite to take over if Ms Truss is forced out, after coming runner-up to her in this summer’s leadership contest.

Mr Sunak attracted more support from the parliamentary party than the Prime Minister at the start and won every voting round amongst MPs.

He warned against unfunded tax cuts and has emerged from the chaos that has followed the mini-Budget with an enhanced reputation as a result.

But his economic policies were rejected by members, and replacing Ms Truss with him may be seen as too big a snub to the party faithful.

There would also be question marks over whether the ex-chancellor could reunite the party given the brutal nature of the leadership contest.

Allies of Mr Sunak believe their man could be in No 10 within months if a sufficient mass of Tory MPs can persuade the 1922 Committee to tell Ms Truss that her time is up.

Odds: 13/8

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Boris Johnson - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Some Tory MPs are openly suggesting that the parliamentary party asks the former prime minister to return to Downing Street.

Mr Johnson was ousted by his own backbenchers just three months ago in a wave of anger over the partygate and Chris Pincher scandals.

But now there are those who believe, with the party 30 points behind Labour in the polls, that only he can win them the next election.

The former prime minister has remained silent since leaving No 10 and it is unclear whether he would be interested in going back.

He is hugely popular among members but remains deeply divisive with MPs and as such may not fit the bill for a unity candidate.

Odds: 10/1

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt - Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Penny Mordaunt - Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

The Leader of the Commons was pipped to the last two by Ms Truss during the final round of leadership voting among MPs this summer.

She was the surprise package of the early part of the contest and ran a campaign that was praised by many colleagues.

After being knocked out she threw her weight behind Ms Truss but has since taken on the Prime Minister over uprating benefits in line with inflation.

Ms Mordaunt on Sunday backed Ms Truss, saying Britain needs stability not a “soap opera”. She said the party needs to work with the Prime Minister and likened her current struggles to those faced and overcome by Winston Churchill.

Ms Mordaunt, a former defence secretary, also caused a stir at Tory conference earlier this month when she said the party’s “comms is s---”.

She is said to be “restarting her campaign” for leader, according to The Times, but some Tory MPs have said there are doubts over what she stands for.

Odds: 8/1

Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch - Leon Neal/Getty Images
Kemi Badenoch - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The International Trade Secretary was widely seen to have significantly enhanced her burgeoning reputation with her leadership bid this summer.

She rose from relative obscurity to come fourth in the rounds of MPs voting and won plenty of admirers within the party along the way.

Ms Badenoch, known as a warrior against “woke” culture, is popular with the grassroots and topped several members’ polls during the race.

After being knocked out she remained neutral, although expressed her admiration for Ms Truss as a “maverick” who gets things done.

But she is very inexperienced, having become an MP for the first time in 2017 and only taking on her first Cabinet role this summer.

Odds: 16/1

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace - Kenso Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images
Ben Wallace - Kenso Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

The Defence Secretary is being touted by Tory MPs as the most obvious unity candidate and a leader who would be popular with the public.

He stayed neutral in the leadership race for a long time, eventually rowing in behind Ms Truss and being rewarded by keeping his job.

The former soldier is widely respected for the role he has played in the UK’s support for Ukraine and is seen as a centrist within the party.

But there are doubts over whether he would want the job, having decided not to run last time to shield his family from the glare of being in No 10.

He is also relatively inexperienced at the top level. His only Cabinet post has been Defence Secretary, which he has held since July 2019.

Odds: 5/1

James Cleverly

James Cleverly - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
James Cleverly - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Foreign Secretary was a loyal supporter of Mr Johnson and came out strongly in support of Ms Truss from the very beginning.

He briefly ran for leader in 2019 but pulled out ahead of the MPs voting stage and threw his weight behind the former prime minister instead.

A former chairman of the party, he is seen as a moderate and a safe pair of hands having held numerous ministerial posts over the years.

He has held four top jobs, including a brief stint as education secretary, but has spent a combined total of less than 18 months in Cabinet.

Mr Cleverly expressed dissatisfaction with the drawn-out nature of this summer’s leadership contest, suggesting they should be shortened in future.

Odds: 40/1

Latest Stories

  • Why Hockey N.B. is hiring a Black drag performer to lead workshops on respect

    When Hockey New Brunswick started tracking all complaints of discrimination last year, organizers expected to get just a few. Instead, 29 allegations were investigated, resulting in 15 players being suspended for a minimum of five games, and up to as many as 20. Executive director Nic Jansen said this was a sign the organization — the governing body of all ice hockey in the province — needed to take another approach. "So we decided to be more proactive," he said. "And Normand was recommended to

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Raptors almost landed Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this summer

    Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon was very close to joining the Toronto Raptors in the offseason, ultimately opting to take his talents to Beantown instead.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Stars top Predators 5-1 to sweep home-and-home set

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars finished a home-and-home sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-1 victory Saturday night. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators' first game of the season in Nashville. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the seaso

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • 'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

    A shocked Toronto crown erupted when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on the video scoreboard, mic in hand, during Thursday's Leafs-Capitals game.