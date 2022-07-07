The runners and riders who could replace Boris Johnson as the next Tory leader

Camilla Turner
·8 min read
Sajid Javid delivers his speech damning the Prime Minister. Tory colleagues both on the front and back benches are now lining up bids to replace Boris Johnson
Sajid Javid delivers his speech damning the Prime Minister. Tory colleagues both on the front and back benches are now lining up bids to replace Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s premiership has been rocked by the resignation of multiple members of his government, including two of his most senior Cabinet ministers within moments of each other.

With a leadership contest on the horizon, who are the runners and riders who could replace him? The Telegraph takes a look at the Tory leadership odds.

Runners and riders to replace Boris Johnson

Penny Mordaunt – 4/1

Penny Mordaunt Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Department for International Trade
Penny Mordaunt Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Department for International Trade

Ms Mordaunt was a supporter of Jeremy Hunt in the 2019 leadership election, which saw her leave the Cabinet. She later became paymaster general in 2020 and then moved to the Department for International Trade. She is heavily rumoured to have leadership ambitions.

She has at times been critical of government policy and there have been reports that allies of rival purported leadership campaigns have compiled a dossier of all of these occasions.

On May 28, after the publication of the full Sue Gray report, Ms Mordaunt told the BBC that she was “angry” at those in Downing Street who ignored Covid rules while blocking “reasonable requests to relax restrictions”.

Rishi Sunak – 4/1

Rishi Sunak Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Reuters/John Sibley
Rishi Sunak Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Reuters/John Sibley

The Chancellor since Feb 2020, Mr Sunak was long considered a natural heir to succeed Mr Johnson as a future leader of the Conservative Party.

Offering his resignation on Tuesday evening, he said: “I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this.”

He went on to say that the public “rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously” and added that “these standards are worth fighting for”.

Earlier this year, Mr Sunak’s leadership credentials were dented by a backlash over his wife’s non-domicile tax status and the revelation he had held an American green card while still Chancellor.

However, his low-tax, Thatcherite instincts are popular among the Conservative membership and his popularity among members increased again this month amid a wealth of measures to support Britons through the cost of living crisis.

Liz Truss – 7/1

Liz Truss Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph
Liz Truss Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph

A darling of the grassroots, Ms Truss has a strong base within the party among both MPs and members. She has been Foreign Secretary since September and has had a prominent role in Britain’s response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In December, she was accused by Downing Street of using her position on Plan B Covid regulations to woo Tory backbenchers and she has reportedly used “Fizz with Liz” events to canvas the policy positions of backbenchers.

But when asked recently about the prospect of her own bid to become prime minister, Ms Truss insisted that Mr Johnson retained her “100 per cent” confidence.

Ben Wallace – 13/2

Ben Wallace Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Fernando Alvarado/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ben Wallace Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Fernando Alvarado/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Wallace has been Defence Secretary for the entirety of Mr Johnson’s premiership, assuming the role in July 2019 when the Prime Minister entered Downing Street.

His handling of the response to the Ukraine invasion has seen him widely touted as a future prime minister, although he has played down any interest in the top job.

One Tory backbencher told The Telegraph there would be a “coronation” from Mr Wallace in the event of a leadership vacuum, as he would be capable of attracting support from all wings of the party. He ranks highest in polls asking Conservative grassroots supporters who they want as their next leader.

Sajid Javid – 13/2

Sajid Javid Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Reuters/Hannah McKay
Sajid Javid Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Reuters/Hannah McKay

Sajid Javid, who ran for the Conservative leadership in 2019, has now held two of the four great offices of state and was brought back into Mr Johnson’s Cabinet as Health Secretary in summer 2021, as Covid restrictions were lifted.

He was the first Cabinet minister to resign amid the Pincher scandal on Tuesday night, saying that he “can no longer continue in good conscience”.

During his time as Health Secretary, he adopted a more hawkish approach towards Covid than Matt Hancock, his predecessor, and was vocal in resisting calls for a full lockdown.

He is a former Chancellor, resigning in Feb 2020 after Mr Johnson asked him to sack all of his advisers. On June 6, Mr Javid stressed his loyalty to the Prime Minister and said a confidence vote was an “opportunity ... to draw a line under all this”.

Nadhim Zahawi – 9/1

Nadhim Zahawi Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Leon Neal/Getty Images
Nadhim Zahawi Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Telegraph understands Nadhim Zahawi has been plotting a leadership bid for months with the help of political strategists connected to Sir Lynton Crosby.

Widely regarded as a safe pair of hands, Mr Zahawi was the vaccines minister during the pandemic before his promotion to Education Secretary and then Chancellor after Mr Sunak's exit.

He unveiled an education White Paper earlier in the year and has taken an evangelical approach to the Government’s levelling up agenda, with a renewed focus on standards in schools and the multi-academy trust policy.

However, Mr Zahawi has staunchly defended Mr Johnson throughout the partygate scandal with regular appearances on broadcast media in the months since the initial Downing Street party revelations.

Tom Tugendhat – 9/1

Tom Tugendhat Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - John Lawrence/The Telegraph
Tom Tugendhat Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - John Lawrence/The Telegraph

Mr Tugendhat is regarded as one of the leading lights of the so-called “moderate” and One Nation wing of the party. He holds the Foreign Office to account as chairman of the cross-party House of Commons foreign affairs committee.

He has been strongly critical of Mr Johnson throughout his premiership. In an email to constituents on May 30, he accused him of “a lack of respect it showed for the British people or the Queen”.

Mr Tugendhat did not explicitly say whether or not he had sent a letter of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, instead writing: “I have made my position clear to those who need to hear it.”

Jeremy Hunt – 15/2

Jeremy Hunt Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Jay Williams for The Telegraph
Jeremy Hunt Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Jay Williams for The Telegraph

Mr Hunt, a former health secretary, lost to Mr Johnson in the final round of the 2019 Conservative leadership contest.

Since then, he has been on the backbenchers and has been critical of the Government, not least in his role as chairman of the health and social care select committee, in which he lambasted its response to Covid.

Earlier this month, he told The Times magazine that while it was not the “right time” for a leadership challenge due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, but said he would “be very open with you that I don’t rule out a return in the future”.

He spoke out against Mr Johnson ahead of last month's confidence vote.

Dominic Raab – 12/1

Dominic Raab Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Leon Neal/Getty Images
Dominic Raab Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary has also served as Foreign Secretary under Mr Johnson and stood in the 2019 Conservative election, finishing sixth.

During his time as Justice Secretary, he has introduced a series of tough reforms aimed at clamping down on “wokery” in the legal and prison systems. He has urged the public to forgive the Prime Minister over partygate.

Michael Gove - 20/1

Michael Gove is currently Levelling Up Secretary - Reuters/Hannah McKay
Michael Gove is currently Levelling Up Secretary - Reuters/Hannah McKay

The former Levelling Up Secretary – who was sacked by Mr Johnson on Wednesday – has run for the Conservative leadership twice. In 2016, he quit as Mr Johnson's campaign manager to bid for the top job himself, claiming that Mr Johnson was "wasn't capable" of building the team needed to run the country.

He ran again in 2019, missing out on a place in the final run-off to Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson.

Mr Gove is one of the Government's most experienced ministers, having served in positions such as education secretary, justice secretary and environment secretary.

Suella Braverman – 25/1

The Attorney-General announced on live television that she would consider a leadership bid.

The MP for Fareham told ITV's Peston that the Prime Minister ought to resign but ruled out quitting her Government post.

"If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name into the ring," Ms Braverman said.

"This country has afforded me incredible opportunities in education and in my career. I owe a debt of gratitude to this country, and to serve as Prime Minister would be the greatest honour. So yes, I will try."

Priti Patel – 40/1

Priti Patel Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Priti Patel Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Home Secretary since Mr Johnson took office, Ms Patel has introduced a points-based immigration system and was the architect of the Channel migrant deal with Rwanda, which sees deportation flights begin as soon as this month.

Ms Patel was the last member of the Cabinet to confirm her support for Mr Johnson on Monday, but her spokesman insisted he continued to enjoy her full backing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Dodgers catcher Barnes gets $7M, 2-year deal through '24

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catcher Austin Barnes agreed Sunday to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers covering 2023 and ‘24 rather than become a free agent after this year’s World Series. Barnes gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons, and the Dodgers have a $3.5 million team option for 2025. He can earn up to $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 each for 65 and 70, $75,000 for 75, $150,000 for 80 and $175,000 for 85. Barnes said the team approac

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Reyes, Greene homer in 9th, send Tigers past Royals 4-3

    DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes and Riley Greene hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. With one out in the ninth, Reyes tied the game off Royals reliever Joel Payamps (2-2). It was the first homer allowed by Payamps in 26 1/3 innings this season. Greene followed by hitting a ball into the shrubs above the 420-foot sign in centerfield. “This is an awesome feeling,” said Greene, who scored three of Detroit's four runs.

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G