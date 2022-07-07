The runners and riders who could replace Boris Johnson as the next Tory leader

Sajid Javid delivers his speech damning the Prime Minister. Tory colleagues both on the front and back benches are now lining up bids to replace Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s premiership has been rocked by the resignation of multiple members of his government, including two of his most senior Cabinet ministers within moments of each other.



With a leadership contest on the horizon, who are the runners and riders who could replace him? The Telegraph takes a look at the Tory leadership odds.

Runners and riders to replace Boris Johnson

Penny Mordaunt – 4/1

Penny Mordaunt Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Department for International Trade

Ms Mordaunt was a supporter of Jeremy Hunt in the 2019 leadership election, which saw her leave the Cabinet. She later became paymaster general in 2020 and then moved to the Department for International Trade. She is heavily rumoured to have leadership ambitions.



She has at times been critical of government policy and there have been reports that allies of rival purported leadership campaigns have compiled a dossier of all of these occasions.



On May 28, after the publication of the full Sue Gray report, Ms Mordaunt told the BBC that she was “angry” at those in Downing Street who ignored Covid rules while blocking “reasonable requests to relax restrictions”.

Rishi Sunak – 4/1

Rishi Sunak Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Reuters/John Sibley

The Chancellor since Feb 2020, Mr Sunak was long considered a natural heir to succeed Mr Johnson as a future leader of the Conservative Party.



Offering his resignation on Tuesday evening, he said: “I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this.”



He went on to say that the public “rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously” and added that “these standards are worth fighting for”.



Earlier this year, Mr Sunak’s leadership credentials were dented by a backlash over his wife’s non-domicile tax status and the revelation he had held an American green card while still Chancellor.



However, his low-tax, Thatcherite instincts are popular among the Conservative membership and his popularity among members increased again this month amid a wealth of measures to support Britons through the cost of living crisis.

Story continues

Liz Truss – 7/1

Liz Truss Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Rii Schroer for The Telegraph

A darling of the grassroots, Ms Truss has a strong base within the party among both MPs and members. She has been Foreign Secretary since September and has had a prominent role in Britain’s response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.



In December, she was accused by Downing Street of using her position on Plan B Covid regulations to woo Tory backbenchers and she has reportedly used “Fizz with Liz” events to canvas the policy positions of backbenchers.



But when asked recently about the prospect of her own bid to become prime minister, Ms Truss insisted that Mr Johnson retained her “100 per cent” confidence.

Ben Wallace – 13/2

Ben Wallace Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Fernando Alvarado/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Wallace has been Defence Secretary for the entirety of Mr Johnson’s premiership, assuming the role in July 2019 when the Prime Minister entered Downing Street.



His handling of the response to the Ukraine invasion has seen him widely touted as a future prime minister, although he has played down any interest in the top job.



One Tory backbencher told The Telegraph there would be a “coronation” from Mr Wallace in the event of a leadership vacuum, as he would be capable of attracting support from all wings of the party. He ranks highest in polls asking Conservative grassroots supporters who they want as their next leader.

Sajid Javid – 13/2

Sajid Javid Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Reuters/Hannah McKay

Sajid Javid, who ran for the Conservative leadership in 2019, has now held two of the four great offices of state and was brought back into Mr Johnson’s Cabinet as Health Secretary in summer 2021, as Covid restrictions were lifted.



He was the first Cabinet minister to resign amid the Pincher scandal on Tuesday night, saying that he “can no longer continue in good conscience”.



During his time as Health Secretary, he adopted a more hawkish approach towards Covid than Matt Hancock, his predecessor, and was vocal in resisting calls for a full lockdown.



He is a former Chancellor, resigning in Feb 2020 after Mr Johnson asked him to sack all of his advisers. On June 6, Mr Javid stressed his loyalty to the Prime Minister and said a confidence vote was an “opportunity ... to draw a line under all this”.

Nadhim Zahawi – 9/1

Nadhim Zahawi Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Telegraph understands Nadhim Zahawi has been plotting a leadership bid for months with the help of political strategists connected to Sir Lynton Crosby.

Widely regarded as a safe pair of hands, Mr Zahawi was the vaccines minister during the pandemic before his promotion to Education Secretary and then Chancellor after Mr Sunak's exit.



He unveiled an education White Paper earlier in the year and has taken an evangelical approach to the Government’s levelling up agenda, with a renewed focus on standards in schools and the multi-academy trust policy.



However, Mr Zahawi has staunchly defended Mr Johnson throughout the partygate scandal with regular appearances on broadcast media in the months since the initial Downing Street party revelations.

Tom Tugendhat – 9/1

Tom Tugendhat Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - John Lawrence/The Telegraph

Mr Tugendhat is regarded as one of the leading lights of the so-called “moderate” and One Nation wing of the party. He holds the Foreign Office to account as chairman of the cross-party House of Commons foreign affairs committee.



He has been strongly critical of Mr Johnson throughout his premiership. In an email to constituents on May 30, he accused him of “a lack of respect it showed for the British people or the Queen”.



Mr Tugendhat did not explicitly say whether or not he had sent a letter of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, instead writing: “I have made my position clear to those who need to hear it.”

Jeremy Hunt – 15/2

Jeremy Hunt Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Jay Williams for The Telegraph

Mr Hunt, a former health secretary, lost to Mr Johnson in the final round of the 2019 Conservative leadership contest.



Since then, he has been on the backbenchers and has been critical of the Government, not least in his role as chairman of the health and social care select committee, in which he lambasted its response to Covid.



Earlier this month, he told The Times magazine that while it was not the “right time” for a leadership challenge due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, but said he would “be very open with you that I don’t rule out a return in the future”.

He spoke out against Mr Johnson ahead of last month's confidence vote.

Dominic Raab – 12/1

Dominic Raab Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary has also served as Foreign Secretary under Mr Johnson and stood in the 2019 Conservative election, finishing sixth.



During his time as Justice Secretary, he has introduced a series of tough reforms aimed at clamping down on “wokery” in the legal and prison systems. He has urged the public to forgive the Prime Minister over partygate.

Michael Gove - 20/1

Michael Gove is currently Levelling Up Secretary - Reuters/Hannah McKay

The former Levelling Up Secretary – who was sacked by Mr Johnson on Wednesday – has run for the Conservative leadership twice. In 2016, he quit as Mr Johnson's campaign manager to bid for the top job himself, claiming that Mr Johnson was "wasn't capable" of building the team needed to run the country.

He ran again in 2019, missing out on a place in the final run-off to Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson.

Mr Gove is one of the Government's most experienced ministers, having served in positions such as education secretary, justice secretary and environment secretary.

Suella Braverman – 25/1

The Attorney-General announced on live television that she would consider a leadership bid.

The MP for Fareham told ITV's Peston that the Prime Minister ought to resign but ruled out quitting her Government post.

.@Peston: A number of your colleagues have wondered if you have thought about standing?@SuellaBraverman: I’ll be honest with you, Robert. Yes, I will.



The Attorney General says she wants to be the UK’s next Prime Minister.#Peston pic.twitter.com/mpjcDejEoe — Peston (@itvpeston) July 6, 2022

"If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name into the ring," Ms Braverman said.

"This country has afforded me incredible opportunities in education and in my career. I owe a debt of gratitude to this country, and to serve as Prime Minister would be the greatest honour. So yes, I will try."

Priti Patel – 40/1

Priti Patel Boris Johnson runners and riders who favourites to replace prime minister tory conservative leader - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Home Secretary since Mr Johnson took office, Ms Patel has introduced a points-based immigration system and was the architect of the Channel migrant deal with Rwanda, which sees deportation flights begin as soon as this month.



Ms Patel was the last member of the Cabinet to confirm her support for Mr Johnson on Monday, but her spokesman insisted he continued to enjoy her full backing.