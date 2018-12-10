Runner celebrates win with hilariously embarrassing faceplant

Jimmy Gressier tried a knee slide at the finish line of the European U23 cross country championship, and he ended up eating the finish line tape instead. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Jimmy Gressier is a 21-year-old cross country runner from France, and on Sunday he won the European U23 cross country title. Unfortunately, the world doesn’t know him for that win. The world knows him for what he did when he crossed the finish line.

In first place with room to spare, Gressier apparently decided to try a soccer-style knee slide as he crossed the finish line. And you can see why he’d think it was a good idea — the ground was extremely muddy (which is perfect for sliding), and he wanted to celebrate his win the same way soccer players celebrate a goal. With a cool knee slide!

It did not go well. It did not go well at all.

The celebration didn't go according to plan but his performance was brilliant! Jimmy Gressier produces a front-running display to defend his title in the U23 race at the SPAR European Cross Country Championships. #Tilburg2018 pic.twitter.com/GHuBSOya6w — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) December 9, 2018





For a fleeting moment when his knees touched the ground, the slide worked. For a split second it looked just as cool as he imagined it would.

And then it all went wrong. His knees hit a patch of harder ground at the finish line and he catapulted forward, his face catching the tape before he fell to the ground with a frontward splat. That’s definitely one way to finish a race in style.

He took it in stride, though. Like the champ he is, he smiled as he got up, and then congratulated and cheered on his fellow runners as they crossed the finish line.

