Rune overcomes Djokovic to claim Paris Masters

"Kind of reminds me of myself," said Novak Djokovic of Holger Rune on the eve of their clash in the final at the Paris Masters. "Solid backhand, very good defence and just competitive, every point leaving his heart and his legs out there on the court."

If Rune proceeds to obtain even a quarter of Djokovic's acquisitions on a tennis court, he will be considered a success.

The teenager is on the road though after his first trophy at a Masters 1000 event – considered the most coveted on the ATP circuit after the four Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.

Rune came from a set down on Sunday to beat the six-time champion 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 after two hours and 33 minutes.

The 16-minute end game was a stirring saga full of grit and derring-do to make the Dane’s ancestors proud.

Serving for the title, Rune fended off five break points and then double faulted on his first match point.

A sixth break point was saved with a service winner. The second match point came when his 35-year-old opponent fluffed a backhand drive and the crown was his when a Djokovic half volley slumped into the net.

Rune fell onto his back before rising and running to the net to be munificently congratulated by his conquered foe.

History

Djokovic, who has spent a record 373 weeks in top spot, broke the Rune to lead 3-1 and confirmed his advantage swiftly.



