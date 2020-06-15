A rundown of the 40 albums on the Polaris Music Prize long list

The Polaris Music Prize has unveiled the 40 Canadian albums that qualified for its list of standout projects.

The titles will progress to the next stage of consideration by a 11-member jury of journalists, broadcasters and music bloggers, with the short list of 10 albums revealed on July 15. An event awarding this year's winner will be held this fall.

Here's which albums made the Polaris long list:

Allie X - "Cape God"

Anachnid - "Dreamweaver"

Aquakultre - "Legacy"

Marie-Pierre Arthur - "Des feux pour voir"

Backxwash - "God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It"

Badge Epoque Ensemble - "Badge Epoque Ensemble"

Begonia - "Fear"

P'tit Belliveau - "Greatest Hits Vol. 1"

Caribou - "Suddenly"

Daniel Caesar - "CASE STUDY 01"

Chocolat - "Jazz engage"

Louis-Jean Cormier - "Quand la nuit tombe"

Corridor - "Junior"

dvsn - "A Muse In Her Feelings"

Jacques Greene - "Dawn Chorus"

Sarah Harmer - "Are You Gone"

Ice Cream - "FED UP"

Junia-T - "Studio Monk"

Kaytranada - "Bubba"

Flore Laurentienne - "Volume 1"

Cindy Lee - "What's Tonight To Eternity?"

Men I Trust - "Oncle Jazz"

nehiyawak - "nipiy"

OBUXUM - "Re-Birth"

Owen Pallett - "Island"

Pantayo - "Pantayo"

Lido Pimienta - "Miss Colombia"

Joel Plaskett - "44"

William Prince - "Reliever"

Jessie Reyez - "Before Love Came To Kill Us"

Riit - "ataataga"

Andy Shauf - "The Neon Skyline"

Super Duty Tough Work - "Studies in Grey"

U.S. Girls - "Heavy Light"

Leif Vollebekk - "New Ways"

Wares - "Survival"

The Weeknd - "After Hours"

WHOOP-Szo - "Warrior Down"

Witch Prophet - "DNA Activation"

Zen Bamboo - "GLU"

The Canadian Press