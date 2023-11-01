Runaway Pig Kevin Bacon Back Home After Sticky Bun Snack and Support from His Actor Namesake

The pet knocked over a post and fled into the woods on Oct. 14, prompting a 2-week-long pig hunt that ended with a sticky bun

Bring Kevin Bacon Home Facebook Kevin Bacon the pig back at his home in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

After two weeks on the run, pet pig Kevin Bacon has kicked off his Sunday shoes and returned home.

The 200-lb. pet escaped from his new Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, home just one day after moving in. Throughout the pig's time on the lam, local and not-so-local animal lovers offered help and support to Kevin Bacon's family.

The pig's actor namesake even posted about the search. Over the weekend, human Kevin Bacon shared the link to the Bring Kevin Bacon Home Facebook page on Threads and wrote, "Bring Kevin Bacon home!"

Kevin Bacon moved in with Chelsea Rumbaugh and her family on Oct. 13, according to Fox43. By the following morning, Kevin had knocked over a post and fled into the woods around the family of three's property. Rumbaugh started a Facebook group shortly after the animal's escape dedicated to the pig's return, aptly called Bring Kevin Bacon Home.

Local 21 CBS News, WHP Harrisburg Facebook Kevin Bacon the pig appearing in a news report following his safe return home

Through the following two weeks, Rumbaugh shared updates on the pig's whereabouts and videos of Kevin spottings, all of which occurred close to the family's property.

After countless attempts to set up humane traps and food trails for Kevin to get him back home, a sweet treat finally lured the pet to safety.

Rumbaugh told CBS 21 that Kevin Bacon ate a sticky bun containing pet-safe Benadryl that her family left out for the pig. The owner explained that the medication tired the pig enough that he just walked into his pen without the skittish reactions he previously had.



Kevin Bacon's family has taken steps to ensure the animal won't break out again, reinforcing the pig's pen with concrete below the ground to stop him from tunneling his way out, Rumbaugh said.

Rumbaugh added that she has big dreams for the personable pig now that he is back home.

"I do think he has a life of stardom ahead of him," said Rumbaugh. "We have plans for our property to be an open-to-the-public farm and offer services for children and adults who struggle with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and Kevin is going to be here for all of that, too."

The pet parent said there is an “open invitation for Kevin Bacon anytime he wants to come out" and meet his pig pal.

