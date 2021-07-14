Runaway June's Naomi Cooke Marries Martin Johnson in Maine: See the Wedding Photos

Naomi Cooke's wedding

Brendan Coughlin

Naomi Cooke is a married woman!

The Runaway June singer-songwriter tied the knot with Martin Johnson, lead singer of The Night Game and Boys Like Girls, over the weekend at the Bald Mountain Camps Resort in Rangeley, Maine.

"We got married!!!" Cooke, 31, announced on Instagram Tuesday. "Over the weekend a small but might fortress of friends and family held hands in a circle around us as we turned the page into a brand new chapter of life as husband and wife."

Sharing a second batch of photos, the "Head Over Heels" singer wrote, "Johnsons party of 2!!! Parent Trap/Summer Camp themed wedding ✅"

Added Johnson, 35: "mr. + mrs. johnson"

Cooke's bandmates were quick to congratulate the newlyweds. "I love this so much!!! Mrs. Johnson!" wrote Jennifer Wayne, while Natalie Stovall added, "Perfection." Well-wishes rolled in from fellow country stars Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell, Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Rachel Wammack and Devin Dawson, among others.

Planned by Ninth & Everett events, the lakeside ceremony featured the couple encircled by their nearest and dearest. Both Cooke and Johnson wore Olia Zavozina for their big day.

The couple, who have been dating for two years, got engaged last December amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I absolutely know we wouldn't be engaged right now," Cooke told PEOPLE in February. "Had the pandemic not happened, we wouldn't have had the time to really bond like we did in the last year. I just think the whole pandemic and the fact that we were off the road just sped things forward."

She said she knew she wanted to marry Johnson soon after their first meeting, but "love takes the backburner when you are gone so much. Especially when you travel for work, your relationship really suffers. Sometimes you make it through and sometimes you don't. Martin and I were made to be together, so I definitely think we would make it through it, pandemic or not. But the time off certainly allowed us to really get to know each other like never before."

Runaway June will be back on the road again later this summer as they open for Luke Bryan on his 'Proud to Be Right Here' tour.