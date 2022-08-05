Runaway inflation raises doubts over Bank's power to rescue the economy

Szu Ping Chan
·5 min read
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

For a man who's argued that we should look at the economy with a "glass half full mindset", Andrew Bailey presented a decidedly downbeat message as he told Britons they faced two years of financial pain.

The Governor of the Bank of England delivered its gloomiest forecasts since the pandemic, with none of the bounceback it predicted two years ago. A recession is coming: prices in the shops will keep on rising just as money in people’s pockets is being eroded by inflation. Meanwhile, pay won't keep up with price rises and close to a million more people will be out of work by the start of the next parliament.

But that may not be the worst of it. Despite the focus on the unprecedented income squeeze facing British families, the bigger problem is a lack of green shoots on the horizon.

The economic contraction currently facing the UK is expected to be about as long and as deep as the decline of the 1990s, in the wake of the Lawson Boom, but a recovery is nowhere in sight. Britain’s economy in 2025 is still expected to be smaller than it was before the pandemic hit in 2019.

Bailey reiterated that it was his "absolute priority" to get inflation – which is expected to peak at 13.3pc – back under control. He cautioned the path to normality would be painful and, as the Bank upped interest rates, warned the alternative is "even worse".

Bailey said: "It will get worse precisely I'm afraid for those who are the least well-off in society. So while I have huge sympathy and huge understanding for those who are struggling most with this [...] I'm afraid my answer to [calls to stop raising interest rates], is the alternative is even worse in terms of persistent inflation."

Critics say Threadneedle Street was asleep at the wheel for far too long. Had it started raising interest rates earlier, it would not need to bring down inflation from a rate that is now more than five times its official target of 2pc.

"I don't know anyone who reasonably could say they could have forecast a Ukrainian war a year ago," said Bailey, in the Bank's defence.

While high energy prices are behind the surge in overall price rises, Gerard Lyons, chief economic strategist at Netwealth, argues the Bank played its part.

"This inflation shock reflects external factors and poor monetary policy decisions last year," says Lyons, adding that "two wrongs don't make a right".

"The first 'wrong' was that it didn't raise interest rates when it had the opportunity to and the economy could withstand it. But the second 'wrong' would be to try to correct that now by aggressively tightening,” says Lyons, who was also Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former economic adviser.

"A better way is to now use steady rate rises to curb inflation and cut taxes and raise spending to address the lack of demand."

Much like Liz Truss, the frontrunner to become Britain’s next PM, Lyons believes that reversing a planned rise in corporation tax and the recent increase in National Insurance contributions would help the economic situation: "The last thing we need now is plummeting business confidence and a tax on jobs."

Urging policymakers to be more upbeat about growth prospects, Lyons says: "It was a very dismal message delivered.

"In sharp contrast, the US Federal Reserve, which is dealing with a very similar economic outlook but was more reassuring that we will be able to come out of this."

Others, however, argue that solving Britain's current problem goes beyond the interest rate debate.

Tory peer Lord Wolfson, chief executive of high street giant Next, says the Bank should continue to raise interest rates, but urges policymakers to encourage more economic dynamism.

"It appears to me that it isn't that there's too much demand for the same number of goods, it's that actually there is a supply-side problem – a shortage of goods and services skills. And that's what's driving up prices,” he says. "Just printing money isn't going to actually increase the amount of goods in the country."

Wolfson insists that supporting the economy in the long-term, as the UK heads for recession, will require bold reform.

“The most powerful thing, if you look at the nature of the challenges that the UK economy faces, at the moment, they are all on the supply side. It is about the amount of goods, the amount of oil, the energy generation, the amount of skill and labour available in the economy,” he says.

“Anything that can be done to improve the supply side, everything from speeding up planning, to release the land that's needed for housing development, through to more carefully thought through policy on allowing skills that the country desperately needs to flow in from overseas – it's going to be the supply side measures that really make a difference."

Britain's biggest business lobby groups agree more needs to be done to reinvigorate growth.

David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, says: “There are many causes of the current inflation crisis – global supply chain problems, trade barriers, soaring energy costs, increased taxes, and labour market shortages. Interest rate rises alone will do little to address these.

“Worryingly, our research indicates strongly that most small businesses are not investing for growth, and that longer-term confidence is beginning to wane.”

With a fresh cabinet likely to be formed under the incoming PM, Lyons says whoever is the next chancellor should set out his or her plans as soon as possible: "The challenge of course is you can't do everything at the same time. It's important to have a budget to see how it all fits together."

Of course, timing is everything – as are optics. Stefan Koopman at Rabobank highlights that politicians who say the Bank should act more forcefully to curb inflation now may live to regret it.

"Even though this seems a call for tougher action now, a deep recession in the years before the general election is unpopular too,” he says. "This will put the central bank on a collision course with Downing Street."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada opened rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday with a gold medal in the team event. Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa and Suzanna Shahbazian combined for a score of 272.95 points to finish ahead of Australia (268.65) and England (267.05). "The feeling I think (will be) hard to describe for the next few days until I get home and it actually kicks in that I'm a Commonwealth champion," Kallemaa said. "So I think the feeling is going

  • D.C. United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Rooney's debut

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn't have to wait long to earn his first victory. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney's debut. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut