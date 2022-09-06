Runaway horse taken ‘into custody’ after blocking I-64 traffic in Virginia, photo shows

A missing horse was found stalling traffic on an interstate in Virginia, police said.

Mia, a horse who escaped from a farm at the beginning of September, was on the run for two days before the law caught up to her on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, police said in a Tweet on Sept. 3.

“(Virginia State Police) doesn’t ‘horse around’ with animal rescues,” the police joked in their tweet and thanked the drivers for their patience as officials took the horse “into custody.”

Glad that Mia was safely reined in! Way to go, @VSPPIO! https://t.co/tUldZ23Eaq — VDOT (@VaDOT) September 3, 2022

Mia was from a farm in Louisa County and had search parties looking for her the two days she was missing, Louisa County Board of Supervisors member Rachel Jones said on Facebook.

“Glad that Mia was safely reined in,” Virginia Department of Transportation added on Twitter. “Way to go.”

“I hope she’ll keep to the back roads from now on instead of I-64,” someone joked on Facebook.

Mia was returned safely to her farm without incident, troopers said.

Albemarle County is about 80 miles northwest of Richmond.

