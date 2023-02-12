Runaway February thaw threatens records across Ontario

After the first few days of February featured the bout of severe cold, most of southern Ontario has remained above the freezing mark since then.

Toronto snowfall is playing catchup again, lagging behind the historical normal, but the focus over the next seven days will be extreme warmth.

All-time February records were broken in 2016, again in 2017, and then challenged once more in 2018. Although the past few Februarys have not featured warmth quite as extreme, 2023 looks to deliver temperatures back into the teens.

onpeakwarmth

There's already a mild influx of warmer-than-normal temperatures from the Pacific and the Prairies, and this warmth pulses across Ontario over the next few days.

High temperatures in the teens are more typical of temperatures experienced in April, and this time of year, the warm air is scooped up ahead of a Texas low that moves in by Thursday.

The timing of the warmest air is unlikely to coincide with peak daytime heating, so we’ll likely avoid most all-time February records.

FebTemps

The pattern will eventually flip and cold air will return to the Great Lakes by next weekend.

In fact, by Friday (Feb. 17), across the province, there is anticipated to be a more than 50-degree temperature range from extreme northwestern Ontario compared to a select few stations along Highway 401.

OntarioGraphic

Thumbnail courtesy of Getty Images.